Daily Mail describes ‘mayhem’ as TikTokers descend on ‘secret quarry’ in ‘Snowdonia’

Stephen Price

The Daily Mail has shared an article about visitors flooding ’Snowdonia’ – with reports of car parking ‘mayhem’ and anti-social behaviour from TikTok users in search of a ‘secret quarry’ and ‘infinity pool’.

According to the publication, ‘Snowdonia’ has become a ‘magnet’ for staycationers thanks to its popularity on TikTok.

Throughout the article, Yr Wyddfa is referred to as ‘Snowdon’ – despite National Park Authority committee members voting to use the Welsh names of Eryri (Snowdonia) and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in both Welsh and English contexts back in November 2022.

“Infinity pool”

According to the article that was published on Wednesday (3 April), visitors are ‘infuriating’ locals and flooding the beauty spot, engaging in anti-social behaviour and ignoring parking policies.

The article refers to a so-called ‘secret’ quarry in Dinorwig, Llanberis – renowned both locally and across Wales – with locals claiming up to 300 vehicles were recently parked on country roads – with driveways blocked and cars on each side of the road.

TikTokers have made videos promoting the so-called ‘secret’ Dinorwic Slate Quarry, encouraging adventurers to go on hikes, explore caves and swim in the quarry’s natural ‘infinity pool’.

Locals report finding discarded litter, including shoes and bottles, and they were horrified by viral TikTok videos of visitors urinating in public and trespassing on private property.

According to the author: “Snowdonia residents are now calling on police and local authorities to take ‘tougher’ action against ‘those who spoil our national parks.”

According to the article: “Social media influencers are invading England and Wales’s highest and most visited peak, Snowdon, residents have claimed, alleging TikTokers’ popular videos are attracting a mass influx of ‘staycationers’.”

The article focuses attention on TikToker @maccabackpacca who visited Dinorwic Slate Quarry in March, documenting his adventure to the ‘hidden gem’.

In his video, the Daily Mail highlights “how residents had clearly marked their properties as ‘private land, keep out’, which he described as being ‘bollocks’ before seemingly trespassing.”

It adds: “He showed his followers how he urinated on on what appears to be a rock in the quarry and encouraged people looking to engage in sex acts to ‘ring’ a telephone number that had been scribbled on a rock.”

Locals ‘infuriated’

Three locals are interviewed in the article, and all share their frustrations at the “chaotic” scenes and “mayhem” – particularly since lockdown restrictions.

All are concerned at the lack of toilets and overcrowded parking facilities, which many tourists refuse to pay, or arrive and find no empty car parking spaces.

The article, however, shares frustrations from locals in other beauty spots across the UK, and indeed the world, mentioning complaints from areas ranging from Derbyshire, Stonehenge and Cornwall to the Canary Islands – where tourists were famously faced with graffiti saying “Tourists go home.”

Returning to Yr Wyddfa, the Daily Mail shared that “an angry local has shared a TikTok video with the words: ‘Idiot tourists showing up in Snowdonia again! How some people get through life is beyond me’.”

The article also claims that disputes among people queuing on Yr Wyddfa took place, with one TikToker sharing footage and saying: “There is no allocated queue for Snowdon.

“People choose to queue of their own accord. There is no one telling you that you have to queue.

“People think it’s really against the rules to join an imaginary queue. It’s not Thorpe Park, it’s a mountain.”

The article also mentions conflicts with tourists and second homes in Anglesey – discussing Nid yw Cymru ar Werth posters and demands for higher council tax, and confuses Nation.Cymru with Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg, referring to the news publication as a “campaign group”.

In worrying news for concerned locals, the article says that conflicts between tourists and locals show now sign of passing, however – highlighting how TikTok has become the ‘go to’ source for travel inspiration.

The author says: “Almost half of adults, or 47 per cent, are now turning to the website to plan their holidays – with 39 per cent spending an extra four to seven hours each week doing so compared to two years ago, according to research by Tourism Australia.”

Eryri and Yr Wyddfa

A five thousand-strong petition called on the National Park Authority to formalise the authority’s use of the Welsh names Eryri and Yr Wyddfa which boosted it to take decisive action back in 2022.

The petition was instigated in response to a proposal by Councillor John Pughe Roberts for the authority to cease to use the English names Snowdon and Snowdonia.

The proposal was rejected at that time on the basis that a group had already been established to look at the use of place names.

Dr Dylan Foster Evans of Cardiff University was commissioned by the Place Names Task and Finish Group to compile a series of principles for use as guidance when referring to geographical names in the Eryri / Snowdonia National Park.

Naomi Jones, Head of Cultural Heritage at the National Park Authority said: “Many public bodies across Wales have moved to use both the Welsh and English names, or the Welsh name only, when referring to Yr Wyddfa and Eryri, as have many of the mainstream English-language press and filming companies.

“This is very encouraging, and gives us confidence that this change in the authority’s approach will be accepted for the benefit of the Welsh language and as a mark of respect to our cultural heritage.

“We have historic names in both languages, but we are eager to consider the message we wish to convey about place names, and the role they have to play in our current cultural heritage by promoting the Welsh language as one of the National Park’s special qualities.

“The National Park’s statutory purposes denotes the requirement to protect and enhance our cultural heritage and provide opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy the special qualities. By referring to our most renowned landmarks by their Welsh names we give people from all over the world the opportunity to engage with the Welsh language and its rich culture.”

A move towards using the Welsh names in English context started a few years ago, with many of the authority’s English version of publications and digital communications media using the names Eryri and Yr Wyddfa, with a reference to the English names in brackets to follow.

Read the Daily Mail article in full here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

