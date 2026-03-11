Daily Mail encourages readers to buy in two Welsh locations to ‘snaffle yourself the ultimate property nest egg’

The Daily Mail has shared a run-down of the UK’s new ‘up-and-coming’ postcodes, and encouraged its readers to buy properties in two Welsh locations ‘now before prices soar’.

In a new article from Angela Epstein, the Mail lists 18 locations across the UK which they say readers can ‘snaffle yourself the ultimate property nest egg’ for as little as £182,000.

Epstein writes: “Imagine if you’d bought a property in London’s Notting Hill, Manchester’s Northern Quarter, or Sandbanks in Dorset, long before they became some of the most desirable – and expensive – places to live in the UK.

“Not only would you now own a slice of a vibrant neighbourhood, but the value would likely have increased many times over.

“So if you’re planning to make your next move in 2026, how do you identify a postcode’s potential?”

The article quotes Nina Harrison, buying agent at Haringtons UK, who says: ‘When people talk about finding the next “up-and-coming” area, they usually mean spotting a new coffee shop, a yoga studio opening or a street suddenly full of builders’ skips.

“But once those signs appear, you’ve already missed the moment. The real indicators show up much earlier – and they’re almost always structural rather than cosmetic.

“I always tell buyers to ignore the gloss and focus on the bones. Wide streets, solid buildings and well-proportioned houses are far better predictors of an area’s future than any lifestyle trend.

“If a home looks tired but the layout works, that’s usually where opportunity lies.”

With Harrison’s considerations in mind, they asked property experts to identify the UK locations with ‘genuine postcode potential’, ready for its readers to invest in right now.

18 locations feature in the rundown, with Tottenham N17 at the all-important number one.

Tywyn

The first Welsh feature, however, is Tywyn, which lands at number 4.

Epstein writes: “This small town on Wales’s Cardigan Bay coast boasts a friendly, community-oriented vibe, complete with local shops, cafes and pubs.

“House prices here are set to rise, as buyers priced out of the picturesque nearby seaside resort of Aberdyfi – just six miles away – look for alternatives.

“Framed by a dramatic mountain backdrop, the town stretches along a Blue Flag beach and promenade, with views of Bardsey Island and Pwllheli on the Llyn Peninsula.

“While it may lack some of Aberdyfi’s charm, it more than makes up for it with convenience: there’s a cinema, a supermarket, a range of restaurants and easy parking – all of which are likely to drive up postcode popularity.”

Fishguard

At number 8 on the list is Fisguard, SA65.

Epstein shares: “This Pembrokeshire coastal town is becoming increasingly popular with those seeking a tranquil life that still has a pulse of energy.

“Set against towering cliffs, Fishguard charms with independent cafes, an artisan bakery, boutique shops and lively pubs, giving the town a real character all of its own.”

Carol Peett, managing director of West Wales Property Finders told the publication: “With easy access to coastal paths, excellent schools, leisure facilities and everyday amenities, the area is an attractive base for families and professionals looking for coastal living with a strong sense of community.

“It’s ideally placed for access to the rest of the county, including Newport to the east and St David’s to the west, providing convenience and community.”

View the full rundown at the Mail Online.