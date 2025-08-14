Daily Mail reveals the ‘Welsh University of the Year’

The Daily Mail has revealed the Welsh University of the Year for 2026, praising the institution for providing “a higher education of distinction”.

Coming in at number one out of all Welsh universities is Aberystwyth University – with a total of 12 performance indicators ranging from student satisfaction with teaching quality to social inclusion, the Daily Mail league table is the broadest-based ranking of 128 UK universities.

In the latest rankings, Aberystwyth University performed particularly strongly for the quality of its teaching, student support and the wider student experience – reaching the top 12 in the UK on all three performance measures.

Rising eight places to 74th in this year’s rankings, judges also cited the School of Veterinary Science – the only one in Wales – as a key differentiator.

Accolades

The Welsh University of the Year award follows a series of top accolades for the University.

Aberystwyth was rated top university in Wales for student satisfaction in the latest edition of the National Student Survey for the tenth year in a row.

The first University College in Wales, it was also rated top in England and Wales for student experience in The Times/Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2025.

Professor Jon Timmis, Vice Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “This award is testament to the commitment and excellence of our staff.

“On the back of our fantastic results in the National Student Survey, every single member of our community here in Aberystwyth can be proud of our long and proud tradition of pushing the boundaries of innovation and knowledge.

“For over 150 years, our excellence in teaching and research has inspired generations of people to change lives for the better: growing knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales and the wider world.

“This award also underlines our status as one of the most inspiring locations to live and study in the UK. Our town is well-known as a friendly and vibrant community in a safe and affordable place that welcomes staff and students from around the globe.”

“Outstanding”

Alastair McCall, Editor of the Daily Mail University Guide, said: “Students love Aberystwyth. For many years now, students have given the University outstanding scores in the annual National Student Survey for the quality of teaching, student support and the wider student experience.

“This year was no exception with the University sitting in or just outside the UK top 10 across all three performance measures, according to a Daily Mail analysis.

“The views of its own students played a key role in making Aberystwyth the Daily Mail Welsh University of the Year 2026.

“Aber’s reputation for providing an outstanding university education and experience is growing with applications running at record levels. Outstanding facilities include the only veterinary school in Wales.

“Its stunning location on the west Wales coast is undoubtedly part of the attraction, alongside the size of both the town and the University, which allows students to be names and not numbers.

“In a sometimes vanilla world, Aber provides a higher education of distinction. With its appeal at an all-time high, Aberystwyth was the standout candidate to be Daily Mail Welsh University of the Year.”

