Dairy farm expansion set for approval despite objections

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to develop a north Pembrokeshire farm for dairy use by its new owners are expected to be approved by the national park despite objectors raising concerns about it becoming an “intensive dairy operation”.

In an application recommended for approval at the September meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, Mr James, of Stackpole Quay Farm, through agent Cynllunio RW Planning Ltd, seeks permission for a milking parlour, a collecting yard, feed pad, silage clamp, dirty water lagoon and associated works at Longhouse Farm, Abercastle Road, Trefin.

A supporting statement accompanying the application says: “The family are in the process of establishing a spring calving herd of 360 dairy cows plus 90 followers. The herd will be grazed all year round, in the spring, summer and autumn on grass, and in the winter-on-winter forage crops. The system will be a low input low output system seeking to utilise as much grass as possible to create quality milk.

Additional application

“A key element of the proposal is an efficient dairy operation which includes a milking parlour, collecting yard, feed pad and silage clamp. A dirty water lagoon is also required to collect the slurry/dirty water from the collecting yard and feed pad and to store effluent from the silage clamp and parlour washings from the dairy.”

An officer report ahead of the September meeting says an additional application associated with the development, a cattle underpass, is currently running, with permission for a storage shed recently granted.

The report highlights a number of objections to the scheme, including that “the proposal represents a significant intensification from sheep/arable farming to an intensive dairy operation, with associated environmental implications,” adding: “Objectors also question whether potential future herd expansion should be considered now.”

The report stresses “no planning permission is required to change the use of an agricultural holding from beef sheep or arable to dairy farming,” and: “The principle of agricultural buildings is supported where they are necessary for agricultural purposes on the holding. Any future related development would require a separate planning application.”

Visibility

Concerns were also raised about the visibility of the milking parlour and associated structures from nearby.

“While some visibility is inevitable, the siting, scale, and appearance are considered appropriate within the context of the working rural landscape,” the report says, adding: “The proposal is not considered to cause an unacceptable impact on the National Park’s special qualities.”

It concludes: “The proposal represents an appropriate form of agricultural development that supports the long-term viability of a rural farm business. The siting, scale and design are considered acceptable and not harmful to the special qualities of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.”