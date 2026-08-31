Dame Priti Patel returns to back benches to take on ‘international role’

Senior Conservative Dame Priti Patel is leaving her post as shadow foreign secretary as part of a Tory reshuffle.

The former home secretary said she would be taking on an “international role” for the party to strengthen links with sister parties worldwide.

The Telegraph newspaper reported she will be replaced by former security minister Tom Tugendhat.

In a statement on Sunday night, Dame Priti said returning to the back benches would also give her “greater freedom to stand up” for her Witham and Essex constituency in the Commons.

She said: “I’m pleased to continue supporting Kemi and the Conservative Party in a new role strengthening our relationships with fellow conservatives and centre-right parties around the world.

“At a time of profound global uncertainty, when our values and freedoms are under threat, conservatives must work more closely together.”

She said it had been “an honour” to lead the party’s foreign affairs team, citing challenges to the Government’s Chagos Islands deal and calls for stronger action to protect the UK from threats posed by China, Iran and Russia.

Mr Tugendhat, her rumoured successor, is seen as one of the most hawkish MPs on China and has campaigned against plans for the new super embassy in London.

Dame Priti added: “With Labour axing key transport schemes, cancelling plans for a new school, threatening to destroy our countryside, councils and communities and cutting policing, I will be a vocal champion for my constituents in the House of Commons defending their interests and demanding action.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is expected to carry out a reshuffle of her frontbench, with the role of shadow housing, communities and local government secretary also vacant after Sir James Cleverly quit to run for London mayor.

Sir James said Mrs Badenoch was “very supportive” when he told her earlier this week of his plans to step down, though she would “stay neutral” on the Tory selection process for a mayoral candidate.