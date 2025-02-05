Damning report forecasts rise in child poverty in Wales

Emily Price

A damning new report has forecast a rise in child poverty in Wales over the next few years unless there are changes to the social security system.

New analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JFR) shows that child poverty in Wales is set to reach its highest rate in 30 years by the end of this decade.

By 2029, more than 34% of children are expected to be living in a low-income family.

This is five percentage points up on the current rate and could see around 32,000 more children pushed into poverty in Wales.

Child poverty rates are also expected to rise in England.

Power

JFR found that the numbers in poverty at UK level actually increase slightly if the economy grows strongly.

This is because economic growth benefits middle and higher income households – whilst people who cannot work or who are stuck in low-paid jobs are left in poverty.

Under central OBR projections, Scotland will be the only nation in which child poverty rates will fall in the next few years.

Scotland already has a much lower rate of child poverty than Wales and England.

Plaid Cymru says this highlights the power of social security policies in tackling poverty.

Low-income families in Scotland can receive the Scottish Child Payment and the administration has also taken steps to mitigate the UK Government’s two-child benefit cap.

Payment

Meanwhile in Wales, the government has kept the two-child cap introduced by the Conservative government in 2017.

The devolution settlement does not currently give Welsh ministers the powers to implement a scheme along the lines of the Scottish Child Payment.

Plaid Cymru say the Welsh Government should mirror the Scottish Government’s steps to mitigate the effects of the two-child benefit cap and explore the introduction of a child payment.

Social Justice spokesperson Sioned Williams said: “This new research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation must be a wake-up call for the Welsh and UK Labour Governments.

“It is shameful that child poverty rates are set to rise in all parts of the UK except Scotland over the next few years, even if the economy experiences growth.

“With Wales estimated to have the highest child poverty rates by 2029 at 34.4%, there are things which the Labour Welsh Government could be doing right now to tackle child poverty having dropped their previous target to eradicate it altogether.

“The Welsh Government should be mirroring the Scottish Government and taking steps to mitigate the impact of the Tory-made two-child benefit cap which Keir Starmer insists on keeping in place.

“They should also explore introducing a child payment, like Scotland, which has been hailed as a transformational policy already having a positive impact on thousands of families.

“The Labour Welsh Government should also be reintroducing clear and measurable targets for reducing child poverty and commit to listening to the many voices who criticised their Child Poverty Strategy for lacking detail and ambition.

“Only urgent and radical action of this kind will begin to address this scourge which is all too common in one of the wealthiest nations in the world.”

Support

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We’re determined to do all we can to prevent people from going into poverty and helping those who need support the most. In the last three years, we’ve helped put nearly £5bn back into people’s pockets by boosting incomes and strengthening financial support.

“Our Child Poverty Strategy sets out the actions we are pursuing now and into the future to tackle poverty and how we’ll work across government and with partners to maximise support.

“If anyone is unsure what support they can get, the Advicelink Cymru ‘Claim What’s Yours’ helpline offers free, confidential advice at 0808 250 5700.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

