Amelia Jones

A dance music powerhouse has been announced as the latest artist heading to Swansea for the inaugural Singleton Live concert series.

Acclaimed DJ, producer and founder of the doof record label Hannah Laing will bring her unmistakable mix of techno, trance and hard dance to Singleton Park on August 21st as part of the major new programme of outdoor concerts arriving in the city in summer 2027.

Known for combining thunderous club energy with euphoric melodies, huge hooks and instantly recognisable vocal riffs, Hannah has established herself as one of the most exciting and in-demand names in contemporary dance music.

Her breakthrough single Good Love became a UK Top 10 hit and has accumulated more than 137 million streams, while her music has now generated more than 500 million streams across digital platforms. She has built an audience of more than two million monthly Spotify listeners and sold more than 150,000 tickets to her solo headline shows during 2024 and 2025.

From starting out as a resident DJ in Scotland while working as a dental nurse, to playing some of the world’s leading clubs and festivals, Hannah’s rise has been remarkable. Her credits include appearances at Creamfields, The Warehouse Project, fabric, CRSSD,

Hideout and Beyond The Valley, alongside performances at renowned Ibiza venues including Amnesia and Hï Ibiza.

She made history as the first female artist to secure a residency at Hï Ibiza and has continued to grow her profile internationally, while remaining firmly connected to the Scottish dance scene that shaped her sound.

Hannah is also the driving force behind doof, the record label, event series and growing dance music community she launched in 2024. The label’s releases have achieved multiple Beatport number ones, while its live events have sold out venues across the UK.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live, said: “Hannah Laing is one of the most exciting artists in dance music right now; she has built an incredible following through her music, her live shows and the whole doof community.

“Her sets are energetic, euphoric and made for a huge outdoor crowd – we’re delighted to be bringing her to Singleton Live.”

DEPOT Live pre-sales will open at 10am on Wednesday 25th November, before tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 26th November.

Fans can register for DEPOT pre-sale access and find the latest information at singletonlive.com/hannahlaing.