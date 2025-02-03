Dangerous concrete discovered at Welsh hospital

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Crumbling concrete, known as RAAC, has been discovered at a Welsh hospital.

An inspection on behalf of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board identified RAAC at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The affected areas have since been restricted by the Health Board, as ongoing inspections continue.

Risk of collapse

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), is a cheaper, lightweight alternative to reinforced concrete that can suddenly deteriorate.

In recent years it has left many publicly and privately-owned buildings at risk of collapse and owners facing a costly bill to remove it and make their properties sound.

In January, an inspection by a specialist surveyor identified RAAC in the roof of the Pathology Department at the hospital.

Safety measures

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board immediately installed props to shore up the roof area, which holds heavy air conditioning units.

All access to the roof area has since been restricted, and the fire service have been warned not to place any load upon the roof section should they need to attend.

The board’s Operational Estates team are conducting daily inspections to identify any concerns such as water leaks or obvious signs of failure.

No RAAC has been identified in areas of the hospital where patients or the general public have access.

Plan to remove

In a statement, BCUHB chief executive Carol Shillabeer said: “As part of a comprehensive review of our estate we have identified a section of roof in a building on the Wrexham Maelor Hospital site which contains RAAC”

She added: “The area impacted is a part of a small extension and is not used to provide patient care.

“Safety measures have been put in place to allow the area to continue to be used while a plan to remove and replace the RAAC is developed.”

