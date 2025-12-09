Dangerous driver left pedestrian unconscious and bleeding in the road

A dangerous driver who struck a pedestrian, kidnapped a woman and later set fire to his car in an attempt to destroy evidence has been jailed for more than four years.

James Liddle, 23, from Newport, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting a series of serious offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, kidnap, perverting the course of justice and driving while disqualified.

The court heard that Liddle was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf when he hit a man who was crossing Somerton Road, Newport, at around 2.20am on Monday 25 August.

The impact left the pedestrian unconscious and bleeding in the road.

Instead of stopping to help, Liddle sped away from the scene, leaving the injured man behind. He later abandoned the damaged vehicle in Moorland Park, Newport, before returning to set it alight in an effort to destroy evidence linking him to the collision.

Emergency services attended the scene on Somerton Road, and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Liddle, who was already disqualified from driving at the time, was arrested following further enquiries.

PC Naomi Wilson, the officer in the case, said Liddle had shown “no regard for the safety of anyone” during the incident.

“He collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road and caused such damage to his vehicle that Liddle must have felt, heard and seen the impact he had caused,” she said.

“Instead of stopping his car to assist the victim, Liddle drove away, leaving him unconscious and bleeding on the road. He later set fire to the car in the hope of avoiding justice.”

PC Wilson added she hoped the sentence would help the victims “start the process of moving on and rebuilding their lives after this horrific ordeal.”

Liddle has also been banned from driving for five years and 11 months and will be required to pass an extended test before being allowed back on the road.