Daniel Day-Lewis film cottage could become base for red squirrel conservation

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A cottage used in a Daniel Day-Lewis film could be given a new role helping to protect Anglesey’s red squirrels.

The former gamekeeper’s cottage at Clyddyn, Pentraeth, was used during filming of Anemone, which starred Day-Lewis alongside Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.

The stone building and surrounding woodland were used for several months in 2024 during production of the film, which was directed by Day-Lewis’s son Ronan.

Scenes were filmed at several locations on Anglesey and elsewhere in north Wales, as well as at the island’s Aria Studios.

Plans have now been submitted to Anglesey County Council to convert the semi-derelict cottage into a base for red squirrel and pine marten conservation work across north-west Wales.

The building would provide secure storage for biological records and equipment, as well as occasional workspace for maintaining conservation equipment.

A timber storage building would also be erected alongside the cottage, while a former pig-sty would be converted into a bat roost.

The application has been submitted by Dr Craig Shuttleworth through agent David Jones of Cybi Planning.

The planning documents state: “Red squirrels are a priority species in Wales, facing ongoing threats from habitat fragmentation, competition with invasive grey squirrels and disease, particularly squirrel pox virus.”

They add that pine martens play “a key ecological role as a native predator” and are increasingly recognised as helping to control grey squirrel populations naturally.

Grey squirrels

According to the application, the site is in a central location for controlling incursions by grey squirrels, which generally occur in the Llansadwrn to Beaumaris area.

It states: “Sixty grey squirrels have been removed since February, 2024.”

Dr Shuttleworth has been involved in red squirrel and pine marten conservation on Anglesey since 1997.

The application states: “This included the successful eradication of grey squirrels from the island and the reintroduction of red squirrels to the Dingle, Llangefni, Newborough Forest and Plas Newydd.”

His current work on behalf of Red Squirrels Trust Wales involves trying to prevent grey squirrels recolonising Anglesey by controlling populations on the mainland and removing animals found on the island.

The documents say Dr Shuttleworth has been an honorary visiting research fellow at Bangor University since 2010 and has also advised Natural Resources Wales and Red Squirrel Trust Wales.

They add that he has helped secure £1.5m through EU and National Lottery Heritage Fund applications for red squirrel projects in Wales.

Bat roost

The plans include measures intended to protect other wildlife at the site.

The former pig-sty would be converted into a bat roost, while a Victorian railway carriage used by bats for feeding and shelter during “nocturnal foraging bouts” would be unaffected by the development.

The stone walls of the former cottage would be retained and a new natural slate roof installed, with timber windows and doors and conservation-style roof lights.

Planning documents say the cottage is understood to have been occupied until the 1970s and may once have been home to a gamekeeper.

Retrospective planning permission is also being sought for a hard-standing area near the entrance from the B5019 and a path connecting it with the cottage.

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