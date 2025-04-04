Darren Millar announces changes to shadow cabinet.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives Darren Millar has announced two changes to his Shadow Cabinet.

The move follows the withdrawal of the party’s MSs from the Wales Covid-19 Inquiry Special Purposes Committee last week.

Tom Giffard the co-chair of the committee and his colleague Sam Rowlands quit their roles after Labour members voted to block a request to require some witnesses to the Committee to give evidence under oath.

They resigned after accusing the Welsh Government of blocking bereaved families from getting the answers they deserve.

Mr Giffard, MS for South Wales West, has been appointed as Shadow Counsel General, and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Delivery, External Affairs and the Welsh Language.

New role

Former Welsh Conservative Leader and Preseli Pembrokeshire MS Paul Davies, who was previously Shadow Counsel General, takes on the new role of Deputy Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, in addition to retaining his roles as Chief Whip and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution.

Darren Millar said: “I am delighted to announce these changes to my Shadow Cabinet team.

“Tom Giffard MS will bring his talent to bear in holding to account the Welsh Labour Government for failing to deliver for the people of Wales.

“And Paul Davies MS will do an excellent job in the new role of Deputy Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, bringing his experience to bear in the run up to next year’s Senedd elections.”

‘Honoured’

Mr Davies said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Deputy Leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

“I am delighted to be working closely with Darren and our government-in-waiting to fix Wales and deliver a Welsh Conservative Government in the Senedd elections next year.”

Tom Giffard, who was previously the party’s spokesperson for Culture, Tourism and Sport, added: “I am proud to be joining Darren Millar’s Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet team as we approach the Senedd elections in 2026.

“Labour has failed Wales. I look forward to working closely with Darren and the rest of the team as we put together our plan to Fix Wales after 26 years of Labour failure.”

