Darren Millar confirmed as new leader of Welsh Tories

Darren Millar has been elected as the new leader of the Tories in the Welsh parliament.

He faced no opposition in his bid to become leader of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd after Andrew RT Davies resigned on Tuesday.

Mr Millar, the MS for Clwyd West, was publicly endorsed by all 15 of his Senedd party colleagues and he was elected unopposed after nominations for the post closed at 5pm.

Humbled

He said: “I am humbled by the incredible support of my colleagues in the Senedd, and the kind messages I have received from Conservative Party members and members of the public across the country.

“Andrew RT Davies will be a difficult act to follow but I am determined to build on his legacy as we take the fight to our political opponents in the run-up to the Senedd elections in 2026.

“After 25 years of Labour failure, Wales is crying out for hope and change. I look forward to setting out our plans to deliver just that in the weeks and months to come.”

New leaders

Mr Millar’s appointment means the Tories, Labour and Plaid Cymru will all go into the 2026 Senedd elections with new leaders since the last Welsh parliament election took place.

Polling of Senedd voting intention earlier this week put the Tories fourth, behind Reform UK.

Plaid Cymru came out on top with 24%, Labour and Reform UK tied at 23% and the Conservatives trailed behind at 19%, the YouGov and Barn Cymru survey showed.

‘New face’

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “A new face, but the same old Conservative Party in Wales.

“Voters have already rejected Darren Millar and his colleagues at the General Election.

“Instead of trying to understand why, they are papering over the cracks. The people of Wales won’t buy it.”

Shadow Welsh Secretary Mims Davies said: “I offer my sincere congratulations to Darren Millar MS on becoming the new Leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group.

“I would also like to hugely thank Andrew RT Davies for his significant contribution to frontline Welsh Politics over many years. He has put in an immense shift and given a significant amount to our Conservative family. He’s been a dedicated, energetic and forthright leader who has consistently stood up for Wales.

“Moving forward, as the Shadow Secretary of State for Wales alongside our new Welsh Conservatives Chairman Bernard Gentry, I’m looking forward to working very closely with Darren and the team to ensure our great Party is ready to fire from all cyclinders in the upcoming Senedd election.”

