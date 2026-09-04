Data centre plans put on hold as ministers intervene

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Controversial plans to replace a hospital park and ride with a data centre could be taken out of the hands of councillors after Welsh ministers stepped in.

The Welsh Government has issued a holding direction over plans to redevelop the Cardiff East Park and Ride site, preventing Cardiff Council from granting planning permission while ministers decide whether to call in the application and determine it themselves.

The proposal, submitted by Curtis Hall Ltd in January, would see the park and ride site replaced by a major data centre as part of South Wales’ ambitions to attract AI investment.

The scheme has become one of the city’s most contentious planning applications, prompting protests inside and outside County Hall and attracting thousands of objections from residents concerned about the loss of the free park and ride serving the University Hospital of Wales.

In a letter seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the Welsh Government’s Planning Directorate said the holding direction had been issued while “further consideration” is undertaken over whether ministers should determine the application.

The letter states: “This direction prevents your authority only from granting planning permission; it does not prevent the authority from continuing to process or consult on the application.

“Neither does it prevent the authority from refusing planning permission.”

The intervention follows a campaign led by Pentwyn councillor Joe Carter, who has argued the development would remove a vital public transport facility while replacing it with what campaigners describe as an energy-intensive data centre.

Almost 3,000 people signed a petition urging ministers to intervene.

Cllr Carter said: “We are delighted that the minister has listened and decided to issue a holding directive for this application.

“Almost 3,000 people signed our petition calling for the minister to intervene and stop the demolition of a well-used hospital park and ride and the building of an energy-intensive data centre.

“As owners of this site we hope that Cardiff council now abandon these proposals. Thank you to everyone who has supported the campaign.”

Curtis Hall said it would continue working with the council while the Welsh Government considers whether to call in the application.

A spokesman for the developer said: “We are aware of the Welsh Government directive issued to Cardiff council on August 24, 2026. Whilst Welsh Government considers whether to call in the application we will continue to work with the local planning authority to refine our plans and ensure any outstanding issues are addressed.

“Our planning application sets out how we have designed the scheme in line with planning policy, to minimise environmental impacts, whilst supporting South Wales’ economic and investment ambitions as an AI growth zone.”

Low usage

The company added that the park and ride had ceased operating because of high running costs and low usage, and said the site had been used temporarily for hospital parking since 2023 while Cardiff Council sought a longer-term alternative.

It also said the development would include a new bridge and link road between Pentwyn and Llanrumney to improve sustainable transport and reduce congestion in surrounding communities.

If ministers decide to call in the application, they would take over responsibility for determining one of the capital’s most divisive planning proposals.

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