Data centre plans recommended for approval

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a controversial data centre in Cardiff have been recommended for approval despite months of opposition from residents, activists, councillors, and MSs.

Since January this year a proposal to transform the site of the east Cardiff Park and Ride into a data centre has been under heavy fire from concerned citizens and elected officials across the political spectrum.

The concerns are centred around the impact the centre would have on the environment as well as the air quality impact, noise, and loss of the park and ride facility to the University Hospital of Wales, Heath.

Developer Curtis Hall Ltd has previously denied claims of any significant negative impact on the local area stemming from the data centre.

Curtis Hall Ltd has also confirmed to the council that NHS parking provision at the park and ride will remain until a suitable relocation has been put forward.

Cardiff council has called a special planning committee for November 12 to debate the application but a holding directive by the Welsh Government prevents them from approving it yet.

The directive only allows the council to debate or refuse the application while Welsh ministers decide if they should have the final say.

Ahead of the meeting Cardiff council planners have published papers recommending the committee to approve the application subject to the decision by Welsh ministers.

According to the papers council officers are satisfied that the development will meet the requirements for noise and air quality controls.

The papers also detail that more than 3,000 individual representations were made either online or through emails or written letters.

Only one letter offered support for the development with the remainder consisting of objections.

Concerns surrounding the data centre were also raised by Alex Barros Curtis MP, Anna McMorrin MP, Dafydd Trystan Davies MS, Zaynub Akbar MS, Nick Carter MS, Paul Rock MS, Cai Parry Jones MS, Huw Thomas MS, Shav Taj MS, Cllr Dan Naughton, Cllr Joe Carter, Cllr Peter Littlechild, Cllr Emma Reid-Jones, Cllr Keith Jones, Cllr Lee Bridgeman, Cllr Joel Williams, and Cllr James Caruana.

Old St Mellons Community Council and the Cardiff Civic Society also objected to the application.

Regarding the impact on the environment, the papers read: “The proposal would result in a substantial change to the ecological character of parts of the site.

“The principal adverse effects arise from the direct loss and fragmentation of woodland, scrub and grassland habitats, disturbance during construction, effects on protected and notable species, increased lighting, and potential indirect effects upon the River Rhymney and the Severn Estuary European Marine Site.

“The development would also introduce large buildings, roads, security infrastructure and activity into an existing green corridor.

“These impacts cannot be wholly avoided and therefore require a coordinated package of avoidance, mitigation, compensation, enhancement, long-term management and monitoring.”

Despite this the papers outline that the “economic and infrastructure benefits” of the development are considered capable of meeting the overriding public-interest test.

‘Significant investment’

They read: “The proposal would deliver significant investment in digital infrastructure within Cardiff and south east Wales and would support wider national and regional economic objectives relating to digital technology, artificial intelligence and inward investment.

“The development would generate economic activity during construction and operation and would contribute to the continued growth and diversification of Cardiff’s employment offer.

“It would also bring forward the delivery of strategic infrastructure, most notably the new bridge crossing between Pentwyn and Llanrumney, together with associated active travel improvements, enhanced public transport opportunities, public realm works, flood mitigation measures and upgraded pedestrian and cycling connections.

“These are substantial public benefits to which significant weight is attached.”