Data failures at health board spark political backlash

Serious concerns over data accuracy at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have triggered a storm of political criticism, with Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives demanding urgent intervention by the Welsh Government.

The row erupted after Health Secretary Jeremy Miles announced on Thursday that referral-to-treatment (RTT) waiting time figures for Betsi Cadwaladr would be suspended, following the discovery of anomalies in the health board’s data.

An external investigation has now been commissioned to examine the accuracy, collection and governance of planned-care statistics in north Wales.

The minister said the decision was necessary because inconsistencies in the reported waiting list size and activity levels had “undermined confidence” in the reliability of official figures.

He stressed the review relates solely to planned-care data and does not affect cancer, diagnostics, therapies or emergency-care data, where no issues have been found.

“This review is about the quality and management of data, not about patient care,” he said. The Health Secretary confirmed that RTT statistics will continue to be published, but Betsi Cadwaladr’s figures will be omitted until quality is assured,” he said.

A team of specialists drawn from Digital Health and Care Wales, NHS Wales performance experts, the Chief Statistician’s office and a peer from another health board will begin work immediately. The aim, Mr Miles said, is to restore trust and resume full reporting “as quickly as possible”, though data integrity will take priority over timelines.

‘Damning’

Plaid Cymru’s health spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said the revelations were “incredibly damning” and accused Labour of presiding over years of unresolved crisis at the health board.

“This tells us everything we need to know about Labour’s failure to bring order to Betsi Cadwaladr,” he said. “Not only do the delays raise serious questions about the health board’s ability to ensure timely and transparent data, but the accuracy issues also raise questions about the Welsh Government’s leadership.”

Mr ap Gwynfor warned that the problems may have affected national waiting-list figures, adding:

“It’s clear the government’s interventions haven’t had any impact. There must be an investigation into all health data sources, not just Betsi’s, to determine whether they are fit for purpose. Labour have allowed these chronic failures to develop – only Plaid Cymru offers new leadership for Wales.”

Mismanagement

The Welsh Conservatives also demanded stronger action, accusing ministers of perpetual mismanagement.

Darren Millar MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives and member for Clwyd West, said the health board’s situation was now “totally unacceptable”.

“We need urgent action and an independent inquiry to restore public confidence and turn things around,” he said. “Special measures are supposed to improve things, yet performance is worse now than it was 10 years ago.”

Mr Millar said north Wales residents “have been let down for far too long” and deserve honesty and transparency about why waits are so long and why past interventions have failed.

“There has been one scandal after another. We have zero confidence in the Welsh Labour Government’s ability to fix things.”