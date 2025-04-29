Data storage centre of ‘regional importance’ to be built in south Wales

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

A data storage centre of “regional importance” could soon be built in south Wales.

An application for the data centre on land east of the A4119 at Mwyndy Cross in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) is due for a decision on Thursday, May 1.

The planning report said data centres were considered by the UK Government to represent “critical infrastructure” with the ability to provide storage and processing of data for business and domestic use.

Each centre was part of a network to ensure sufficient capacity and resilience to operate continuously across a wider area, it added.

Development

In addition to the server rooms where data is stored and managed, a centre will include heat exchangers, air conditioning plant, back up generators, as well as office space, 24 hour on-site security and staff facilities.

This proposed development would include a large single-storey building, with a 2140 square metre footprint, and length and width of 71m and 30m respectively.

The plans also include electrical and mechanical plant equipment and substation, a new vehicle access, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage proposals as well as waste storage, parking and cycle stands.

The report said that whilst a section of hedgerow and one tree would need to be removed, six replacement trees and a comparable length of replanted native hedgerow were proposed.

To the northern field boundary, a range of bird, bat and hibernacula boxes would be installed.

Concern

Two letters of objection or representation were received by the council raising concern that the development could be used for other purposes falling within the scope of the use class.

They also mentioned noise pollution from cooling systems, backup generators and electrical infrastructure together with light pollution and that the operation “may generate electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and while research on the long-term health effects of EMFs is ongoing, there is concern about prolonged exposure, particularly in a residential setting.”

They also raised concern about additional traffic generation causing disturbance and highway safety hazards and the loss of greenfield space and the environmental impact.

In recommending approval, planning officers said in their report: “The application property is part of a strategic site allocated for employment purposes, where the principle of industrial use has already been established.

“The proposed data centre is part of a wider network of similar centres which are critical to supporting economic activity, growth and resilience within RCT and the south east Wales area and the proposal is therefore considered to be of regional importance.”

Change

They add: “Whilst the data centre would result in a significant change to the character and appearance of the application property, the site is part of a larger, strategic LDP allocation for use class B1 purposes.

“Therefore, any development upon a greenfield site is bound to have such an impact, although in this case the scale and siting of the development is

relatively modest and together with existing and new landscaping, is considered to be acceptable.”

They said that the operation of a data centre, the intensity of the use and the physical activity generated, compared with other B class uses, would be relatively low and so the impact on the closest neighbouring properties, as

well as the local highway network, would not be considered to be a detrimental one.

They said the application had outlined the strategic need for the provision of a data centre and its regional role in supporting digital connectivity and that this could be delivered on site whilst demonstrating the biodiversity net benefit required by national and local planning policy.

