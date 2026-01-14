Date set for by-election following death of councillor

Caerphilly County Borough Council will hold a by-election for its vacant Van ward seat in February.

The by-election is being held following the death of Cllr Christine Forehead, a Labour representative who spent decades in local government service.

Nominations for the by-election are set to close at 4pm on Friday January 23, and polling day will be on Thursday February 19.

An election for the Porset ward on Van Community Council will also take place on the same day.

The local authority is expected to publish an official by-election notice tomorrow.

The Van ward includes the Caerphilly town neighbourhoods of Castle Park, Lansbury Park, Mornington Meadows, and Porset Park – as well as eastern areas of Van Road and Caerphilly Business Park.

Cllr Forehead passed away aged 81 on November 18 last year, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was described as a “dedicated public servant and a much-loved local character who will be sorely missed by all who knew her”.

A minute’s silence was held in her memory at the council chamber on Tuesday January 13 – the first full council meeting since her death.

The leaders of the Labour, Plaid Cymru, and independent groups were among those who paid tribute to their late colleague, recalling her character and her commitment to public service.

Her daughter – Cllr Elaine Forehead – thanked everyone who had sent messages of support.

“Your thoughtfulness and compassion has meant a great deal to me and my family, she said.

“My mother was a force to be reckoned with, and has left us with great strength to carry on in her memory.”