David Chadwick confirmed as Welsh Liberal Democrat leader

Nation.Cymru staff

David Chadwick has been confirmed as leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, pledging to rebuild the party ahead of next May’s council elections after it returned just one MS at the Senedd election.

The MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe succeeds Jane Dodds, who led the party for nine years and will remain its sole representative in the Senedd. Mr Chadwick was the only eligible candidate in the first stage of the leadership process and takes over without a contest.

At his leadership launch in Cardiff on Monday, Mr Chadwick said too many young people felt they had to leave Wales to find the jobs they wanted and build a life they could afford. He said investment in transport, housing and skills was needed to create better-paid jobs and improve public services.

“We need to be far more ambitious about growing our economy, supporting businesses and creating opportunities for the next generation,” he said. “There is something deeply wrong when young people feel they have to leave the country they grew up in simply to get ahead in life.”

Mr Chadwick criticised the UK Government over its handling of the steel industry, Welsh rail funding, cuts to winter fuel payments and changes to inheritance tax on farms. He also took aim at the concentration of power in Cardiff Bay, arguing that communities had too little say over decisions affecting them and that unelected public bodies should face greater scrutiny.

“I want to see a more assertive Wales, one that stands up for itself at Westminster, but also takes responsibility for the decisions we make here at home,” he said. “We need to end the culture of excuses and passing the buck and restore accountability to Welsh politics.”

New generation

Mr Chadwick was elected to Parliament in 2024 and serves as the Liberal Democrats’ Wales spokesperson at Westminster. He said he wanted to recruit a new generation of members and candidates as the party sought to rebuild its presence across Wales.

Ms Dodds, who has led the party since November 2017, said when she announced her decision to stand down that rebuilding its representation in the Senedd would take years of work in communities across Wales. She will continue to represent Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd and has said she will hold the Welsh Government to its commitments on child poverty.