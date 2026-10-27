David Chadwick set to succeed Jane Dodds as Welsh Lib Dem leader

Mark Mansfield

David Chadwick has confirmed he will stand to become leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, with the MP set to succeed Jane Dodds without a contest, subject to securing 50 nominations.

Mr Chadwick, who represents Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, is the only eligible candidate in the first stage of the party’s leadership process.

He must collect nominations from 50 party members before the deadline on November 16, when he is expected to be confirmed as leader.

The announcement follows Ms Dodds’ decision to stand down after nearly nine years, saying a new generation should lead the work of rebuilding the party.

Mr Chadwick, 35, was elected to Parliament in 2024 and serves as the Liberal Democrats’ Wales spokesperson at Westminster.

Setting out his priorities, he said stronger economic growth was needed to improve public services and give younger people more opportunities to build their lives in Wales.

“I want to see a Wales where hard work is rewarded, where businesses have the confidence to invest and grow, and where young people can build successful lives without feeling they have to leave Wales to get ahead,” he said.

“Economic growth and strong public services go hand in hand. By supporting enterprise, creating better jobs and raising living standards, we can build the prosperity needed to improve the services we all depend on.”

Mr Chadwick wants greater support for entrepreneurs, investment in transport and infrastructure, and a stronger focus on education and skills.

He acknowledged the challenge of rebuilding the Welsh Liberal Democrats following electoral setbacks, arguing that the party must stop thinking and acting like a minor party.

The Liberal Democrats returned just one MS at May’s election, leaving Ms Dodds as their sole representative in the expanded 96-member Senedd.

“I want to rebuild the Welsh Liberal Democrats as a confident political force, rooted in our communities and capable of helping shape the future of Wales,” Mr Chadwick said.

Rebuilding

Ms Dodds, who became leader in November 2017, will remain the MS for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

Announcing her departure, she said rebuilding the party’s representation would take years of work.

“Wales needs more than one liberal voice in the Senedd. Building that team will take years of hard work in communities across the country, and I believe that work should be led by a new generation,” she said.

Under the party’s constitution, only its MPs and MSs can initially seek the leadership.

If Mr Chadwick fails to secure the required nominations, the process will open to people on the party’s approved parliamentary candidates list.

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