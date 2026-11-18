Jessica Coates, Sophie Wingate and Helen Corbett, Press Association

Former foreign secretary David Lammy has urged Andy Burnham to campaign on a promise to rejoin the EU at the next election.

Writing in The Times, Mr Lammy, who also served as deputy prime minister under Sir Keir Starmer, said the Prime Minister’s Liverpool conference speech “blew the door wide open” on the issue.

He said: “Burnham’s Labour should go into the next election clear that its intention is to rejoin the EU.

“Forming the next government would give it the mandate to begin formal negotiations.

“Once a deal is agreed, this should be put to the people. Unlike the last referendum, the public should have the opportunity to decide between two clearly defined choices.”

His intervention comes as Mr Burnham prepares for a major UK-EU summit in Brussels amid renewed scrutiny over Britain’s relationship with the bloc.

The PM promised in his Labour conference speech in September that he would lay out different options to the country around the time of the November summit.

But, with the Brussels meeting approaching on Friday, Mr Burnham appeared to prolong the timeline.

In a speech on Monday, the PM said he would start a discussion with the bloc on options after the summit, before presenting options to the public at a later date.

Pressed on whether reopening the Brexit topic had become toxic, the Labour leader told Sky News on Tuesday: “I’m in a negotiation about improving the Brexit deal. That’s what I’m doing this week. We’ll see how it goes.

“And then we will consider whether there are options to further the relationship with the EU.

“And I’ll set that out later this year alongside the 10-year plan.

“But I don’t agree with you at all, actually, that it’s a toxic debate.”

He repeated his pledge to stick to the 2024 Labour manifesto’s red lines – which rule out returning to the customs union, single market or free movement – before a general election and that the “British public will be in charge of whatever comes next”.

He denied changing the timeframe he had laid out in September, saying: “I will set out next month what the next phase looks like.

“And that is exactly what I said at my conference speech.”

Mr Burnham also launched an attack on Tory former prime minister Boris Johnson, who, alongside Lord Cameron, cautioned him against returning to the bloc.