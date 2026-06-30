David Lammy defends prisons plan ‘which will see rapists released years early’

David Lammy has defended a proposal which some MPs fear will see rapists released early.

The Government is switching on part of the Sentencing Act 2026 in September, to free up prison cells by releasing offenders at an earlier point in their sentences.

Jack Rankin, the Conservative MP for Windsor, warned the model will see “child groomers and rapists” let out of prison “years early, with their victims being informed by letter”.

He asked: “Will the minister tell my constituents exactly why, under this Government, dangerous criminals will be in their communities rather than in prison?”

Mr Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, replied: “Because you almost broke the prison system.”

Between October 2022 and August 2024, the adult male prison estate was between 98.0% to 99.7% full, according to the National Audit Office.

“You built just 500 places in 14 years and we had to fix that system,” Mr Lammy continued.

“You had 17 different forms of guidance on early release in the last year, all done in secret.

“That’s why we introduced the Sentencing Bill, that’s why it got royal assent in January.

“And that’s why we’re doing everything we can to build more prison places – 14,000 prison places by 2031.”

Prisoners serving time for some violent or sexual offences will become eligible for release halfway through their sentences under the new model, rather than serving the current tariff of two-thirds.

Burglars and thieves are among the prisoners who will be considered for release a third of the way through their sentences, down from the current 40%.

The first 700 offenders are set to be freed in September, the Telegraph has reported.

Jess Phillips, a Labour former minister, on Monday said “there should be more exemptions within the release scheme”, including to keep adults who rape children in prison for longer.