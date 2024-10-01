David Lammy: Situation in Lebanon could get ‘much more dangerous’

The situation in Lebanon could become “much, much more dangerous”, Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned as he urged Britons in the country to leave.

The UK Government has chartered a flight out of Lebanon for Britons wanting to escape as Israel said it had begun a “limited, localised” military ground offensive in the southern part of the country.

The charter aircraft on Wednesday follows efforts to secure seats on the remaining commercial flights out of Beirut, including one to Heathrow on Tuesday.

The UK has already deployed troops to Cyprus in case the situation deteriorates further and an emergency evacuation is needed.