David Lammy: Situation in Lebanon could get ‘much more dangerous’

In a video message posted online, Mr Lammy said the situation is “volatile and has the potential to deteriorate quickly”.He said: “We continue contingency planning for a range of scenarios in the region but you should not wait for these.

“We know that events can escalate with little warning and the situation on the ground could become much, much more dangerous.

“This means there’s no guarantee that another option will become available.

“The UK government is providing an option for you to leave now. My message is clear: take it.”

In a brief announcement released in the early hours of Tuesday morning by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the military said it was targeting Hezbollah in areas close to the border between the two nations.

The IDF added that air force and artillery units were carrying out attacks to support forces on the ground.

“A few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localised and targeted ground raids,” it said.

“These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel.”