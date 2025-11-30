David Lammy to set out justice overhaul amid reports of more jury-less trials

Major reforms to be announced this week will “put victims front and centre” of the criminal justice system, Justice Secretary David Lammy has said, amid reports that jury trials could be restricted to rape, murder and manslaughter.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the plans to speed up justice and cut the record-high crown courts backlog will save victims “from years of torment and delay”.

The department did not give details of the shake-up, which Mr Lammy is expected to set out in the coming days.

Mr Lammy wrote in a memo to officials this month, seen by The Times newspaper, that juries will pass judgment only on rape, murder, manslaughter and public interest cases, while other lower offences will be heard by a judge.

Sir Brian Leveson’s review of the courts system recommended juries be reserved to hear the most serious cases, with lower offences diverted to magistrates’ courts or to a proposed intermediate court in which a judge would sit with two lay magistrates.

The MoJ said Mr Lammy, who is also deputy prime minister, will take forward many of the recommendations made by Sir Brian.

But the Times reported that Mr Lammy’s note suggested he would go further than the recommendations of former Court of Appeal judge Sir Brian, removing the lay element from trials involving many serious offences meriting prison sentences of up to five years.

Labour’s proposals for a single judge to preside over such trials have faced opposition, with warnings of a rise in miscarriages of justice and racial discrimination.

However, the MoJ said an overhaul is needed as the backlog of cases in the crown courts is approaching 80,000, and could hit 100,000 by 2028 if no action is taken.

Some trial cases are being listed as late as 2030, and a growing number of alleged victims are dropping out of the system and choosing not to pursue the case.

Magistrates

Only about 3% of criminal cases are currently heard with a judge and a jury, and more than 90% are already dealt with by magistrates with no jury, according to the department.

The delays cannot be tackled even with courtrooms sitting at record levels, the MoJ said.

Mr Lammy said: “We inherited a courts emergency; a justice system pushed to the brink. We will not allow victims to suffer the way they did under the last government, we must put victims front and centre of the justice system.

“Behind every one of the thousands of cases waiting to go to trial is a human life put on hold.

“A rape victim being told their case won’t come before a court until 2029. A mother who has lost a child at the hands of a dangerous driver, waiting to see justice done.

“A teenager assaulted on their way to school, consigned to years of delay before they can start to put their life back on track.

“For many victims, justice delayed is justice denied.

“This Government chooses a system that works for, not against, victims. One that finally gives brave survivors the justice they deserve.”

‘Liberties’

Tory shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Instead of depriving British citizens of ancient liberties, David Lammy should get his own department in order.

“The right to be tried by our peers has existed for more than 800 years – it is not to be casually discarded when the spreadsheets turn red.

“Lammy should pull his finger out and get the courts sitting around the clock to get the backlog down.

“This year alone 21,000 court sitting days have been missed. If (Chancellor) Rachel Reeves can find billions more for benefits payments, she can find the money to get empty courtrooms sitting.”