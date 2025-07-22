Dead pigeons found in suspicious circumstances

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a number of dead pigeons were found left in black bags near a south Wales bypass.

The dumped birds were found on Monday 14 July in Newbridge – near the bypass and car park in the Bridge Street area.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Black said: “There was a bag full of dead pigeons, around 20 to 30 of them.

“Unfortunately as they were decomposing and it also appeared that wildlife or perhaps a dog may have found them, it was unclear how they died but it does raise suspicions. In any case, they shouldn’t have been left in this way.

“It was an awful sight – and is unusual to see. As we don’t know the circumstances here we are appealing for anyone with first-hand information to get in touch. Those who can help can call our inspectorate appeal line 0300 123 8018. They can quote incident number 1576339.”

Protection

There are instances where feral or wood pigeons can be shot legally under some general licences – under set circumstances.

Gemma added: “We would also like to remind members of the public that all wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to kill, injure or take them during the close season without a licence.”

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. There’s helpful advice on the RSPCA website about how to get help for animals as quickly as possible, and how to report cruelty and neglect to the charity’s specialist teams: rspca.org.uk/reportcruelty.

Appeal

To help the RSPCA rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, as well as give them all the care and love they urgently need, the charity launched its Summer Cruelty Appeal this week which calls on the public to donate to the cause.

Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Zoomies on the beach. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks. Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty

