Deadline looming for Catholic super-school objections

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

The deadline is looming for feedback on controversial Catholic super-school plans in north Wales.

Any objections or messages of support for the proposal from the public received by Flintshire County Council after 11.59pm on Monday, December 15 will not be considered within the final report to councillors.

Since the plans were announced in February there has been active opposition from parents at two of the schools slated to close as part of the proposals.

The Catholic super-school plans will close down St David’s Primary School in Mold, St Anthony’s Primary School in Saltney, St Mary’s Primary School in Flint and St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School, also in Flint.

They will be replaced with a £55 million Catholic super-school for pupils aged 3-18, built on the site of St Mary’s and St Richard Gwyn.

According to Flintshire County Council’s Education Department and the Diocese of Wrexham, the new school will provide pupils with an upgraded, modern learning environment that the authority could not deliver in their individual communities.

They also state it will improve the pupil experience by reducing the anxiety of moving from junior school to high school and allow pupils to benefit from more advanced, shared educational facilities.

The plans will allow Flintshire to eliminate expensive surplus places at the existing primary schools while preserving catholic education within the county.

It will be funded 85% by Welsh Government – through its Sustainable Communities for Learning fund – and 15% through Flintshire County Council borrowing – a cost to the authority of around £8.5 million.

At the last meeting of Flintshire County Council it was revealed the cost of paying back that £8.5m, which the council would borrow – would be £30.9m.

The move has prompted strong and consistent objections from parents at both St David’s – who set up the St David’s School Action Group – and St Anthony’s.

Parents at both schools fear their children will struggle in the larger school, that there will not be the same nurturing care for pupils with additional learning needs (ALN) and that vital ccommunity ties will be lost.

Parents at St David’s are also concerned about travel arrangements, with very young children sitting on buses for up to an hour each way, while parents at St Anthony’s fear their children will not be able to have a Welsh, Catholic education, looking instead to enrol in English schools across the border rather than make the journey to Venerable Edward Morgan Catholic Primary School in Shotton.

The objection period that ends on Monday is the last point at which the public can have their say on the proposals.

North Wales MS Sam Rowlands – a consistent supporter of parents opposed to the super-school – urged people to make their voices heard.

“As we approach the deadline for final comments, I am urging everyone to make sure they register their objections.

“I am still receiving emails from members of the public who remain extremely worried that Flintshire Council refused to accept the feedback of the previous consultation in the summer.

“That showed over 95% of people are against the controversial move. I continue to meet with action groups who have been fighting against the plans and I fully support their stance.

“It is, now more than ever, absolutely vital that they continue to voice their concerns to stop these plans going any further.

“I really cannot believe how councillors, who are supposed to represent their communities, have just ignored the public’s views on this matter.

“I hope common sense will prevail and the public’s views will be taken seriously.”

Feedback on the proposals should be sent by post to: School Modernisation Team, Flintshire County Council, Ty Dewi Sant, St David’s Park, Ewloe CH5 3FF.

Alternatively you can email your response to [email protected].