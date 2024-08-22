Deadly crayfish plague may be spreading

River users are being urged to be cautious and follow the ‘Check, Clean, Dry’ protocol after reports suggest crayfish plague may be spreading in one Welsh area.

The protocol is essential to prevent the spread of Crayfish Plague, which was confirmed in the River Irfon near Builth Wells in July.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is now concerned the disease could be extending to other waterways, with recent reports of dead crayfish found in the Ennig tributary of the Wye raising alarms. However, the samples were too decomposed to confirm the presence of the plague.

Remain vigilant

Crayfish Plague poses a serious threat to the native White-clawed Crayfish, a key species in the River Wye which is itself a designated Special Area of Conservation. These crayfish are indicators of clean, healthy rivers and play a vital role in the ecosystem, making their protection critical to maintaining the Wye’s ecological balance.

NRW is urging all river users in the Wye catchment to remain vigilant for signs of the plague, which typically causes a sudden die-off of crayfish in affected areas.

The ‘Check, Clean, Dry’ protocol advises river users to check their clothing and equipment for mud and debris, clean everything thoroughly, and ensure all items are completely dry before entering another waterway. These simple steps can significantly reduce the risk of spreading the disease to other areas.

“Deeply concerning”

Jenny Phillips, NRW’s South Powys Environment Team Leader, emphasised the importance of caution: “The potential spread of Crayfish Plague is deeply concerning, and we need to act now to prevent spreading. We are urging people to avoid the River Irfon completely and to follow the ‘Check, Clean, Dry’ protocol if entering any other rivers in the catchment.”

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting our rivers’ biodiversity. By taking these precautions and reporting any signs of disease, we can help safeguard the future of our native White-clawed Crayfish.”

Although the Crayfish Plague is fatal to native crayfish, it is harmless to humans, pets, livestock and other wildlife. However, it spreads easily, meaning even a dog moving between rivers can transfer the disease, putting local crayfish populations at risk.

NRW is asking the public to report any sightings of dead crayfish immediately, as early detection is crucial to controlling the spread of Crayfish Plague.

To report any environmental incidents in Wales, contact NRW’s 24/7 hotline at 0300 065 3000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

