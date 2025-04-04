Deal secures emergency water supply to one of Wales’ best loved canals

Twm Owen, local democracy

An immediate threat to the water supply for one of Wales’ best loved canals appears to have been resolved.

There were fears a lack of agreement over the continued diversion of water from the environmentally sensitive river Usk, to feed the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, coupled with the lack of rainfall in recent weeks could have seen it run dry.

The canal is estimated to contribute £26.5 million a year to the local economy of South East Wales and visited by around 4.6 million people a year.

Welsh water

Welsh Water, which had been demanding a payment to resolve supply issues for the canal, has now said it has reached an agreement on costs which will ensure supply for the coming year while talks on a longer term solution continue.

A petition calling for the preservation of the canal has already gathered more than 11,500 signatures, which means it will be considered for debate in the Senedd.

Both Monmouthshire and Torfaen councils have raised concerns over its future and councillors in Monmouthshire are next week due to debate a motion calling for its leader to organise a meeting of key stakeholders to discuss the future of the waterway.

Pleased

A spokesman for Welsh Water said: “We are pleased to have come to an agreement to support the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal that covers the cost of providing the water and doesn’t incur additional costs for our customers or put at risk the supply of drinking water over the summer.

“We will continue to work closely with the Canal and Rivers Trust, Natural Resources Wales and the Welsh Government on a longer-term solution that can support the canal beyond the coming year.”

The long term supply of water to the canal has been in doubt after the Canal and Rivers Trust, also known in Wales as Glandwr Cymru, lost an appeal in December against restrictions in its licence, from Natural Resources Wales, to take or extract water from the Usk.

Though the water, taken at Brecon, is returned to the river at Pontymoile, Pontypool via the Afon Llwyd, its extraction could caused damage to the river which has the highest form of protection as a special area of conservation due to low water levels.

Vital

Mark Evans, regional director of Glandŵr Cymru, said : “The emergency short-term supply of water we’ve secured is vital to ensure that the integrity of the canal itself and all that it supports isn’t lost. Our charity is uncertain how long this stop-gap measure can last – it depends on rainfall and other factors – but it will help secure the canal for the coming weeks.

“Buying water at commercial prices is not a sustainable solution to the situation created by the new legislation, nor is our charity in a position to fund capital costs for additional infrastructure work.”

The charity says finding funds for this water to be pumped into the canal will have consequences for the its programme of maintenance, introducing risk across the canal network.

Richard Parry, Canal & River Trust chief executive, added: “It isn’t sustainable for a charity to shoulder the full financial burden of this new legislative requirement. The Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal has never before faced such restrictions to its water supply or had to pay for the water it needs to stay open for the public to enjoy and for the nature that depends upon it to thrive.

“While this ‘sticking plaster’ solution buys us some time it is unfortunately short-term only. The pressure remains to urgently find a viable long-term solution for the canal. We will continue to call on the Welsh government to help secure a more sustainable future for this beautiful canal that brings so much to the area.

“We also welcome the prospect of an informed debate in the Senedd, following the highly successful petition that has quickly passed the threshold of signatories needed, showing the strength of public support for the canal and want to thank everyone who has signed it.”

