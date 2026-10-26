Deal signed to buy electricity from two Welsh solar farms

Nation.Cymru staff

Electricity generated by two Welsh solar farms will be bought under a new commercial agreement that also includes supplying power to sites across England, Scotland and Wales.

UrbanChain will purchase the output from Blackfinch Energy’s Llwyndyrus and Bryngolwg solar farms under separate agreements lasting two and five years.

The companies expect the two sites to generate around 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually. No discounted electricity offer for neighbouring households or community benefit payment was announced as part of the deal.

Llwyndyrus, at Y Ffôr near Pwllheli on the Llŷn Peninsula, joined UrbanChain’s private energy market in April 2026 under a two-year agreement.

The solar farm has an installed capacity of around six megawatts. According to the companies, its annual generation is equivalent to the electricity needs of approximately 1,350 homes.

Bryngolwg is due to join in April 2027 under a five-year contract. Together, the arrangements cover approximately 59 GWh of electricity over their respective terms.

Manchester-based UrbanChain has also begun supplying electricity to 24 meters across Blackfinch’s wider portfolio in England, Scotland and Wales.

That supply agreement began on October 1 and covers annual demand of around 545 megawatt-hours (MWh). The two Welsh solar farms are expected to generate approximately 28 times that amount each year.

UrbanChain says its service matches renewable generators with consumers on a half-hourly basis, allowing customers to trace the generation associated with their electricity purchases.

At Llwyndyrus, the companies have also established a contractual arrangement intended to secure additional financial value for Blackfinch through an electricity-market rule change.

The arrangement includes payment guarantees and safeguards against future regulatory changes.

Tyler Gingell, senior PPA originator at UrbanChain, said: “In six months, our relationship with Blackfinch has grown from a single generation agreement into a broad partnership spanning renewable generation and energy supply across Great Britain.

“We now purchase power from Blackfinch’s solar assets while supplying electricity across its wider portfolio.”

Sam Dickerson, senior commercial portfolio manager at Blackfinch Energy, said: “This partnership gives us an opportunity to optimise the value of the electricity we generate, while taking a more connected approach to managing energy supply across our wider portfolio.”