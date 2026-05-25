Dealership launches £1 car giveaway to celebrate first branch in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the UK’s largest car dealers is celebrating the opening of its first-ever dealership in Wales with a unique £1 car giveaway campaign.

The new Arnold Clark Motorstore on Penarth Road officially opened earlier this month, and to mark the occasion, one lucky customer will have the chance to buy a mystery car for just £1.

The campaign will unfold across Arnold Clark’s social channels, with clues encouraging customers to visit the new dealership and try to identify the hidden vehicle before it’s revealed at the point of purchase.

To recognise this momentous event, Arnold Clark, one of the UK’s largest car dealer groups, is reducing the price of a car to just £1 as part of a new campaign. Clues about the mystery car will be shared across Arnold Clark’s socials, with customers invited to visit the new Cardiff branch and see if they can find the model.

The identity of the car will remain top secret until the moment it is purchased, when one lucky customer will find out that it’s just £1 instead of its retail price.

Sammy Ali, Group Brand Director at Arnold Clark, said: “Opening our first branch in Wales is a hugely exciting moment for Arnold Clark, and we’re delighted to be launching our £1 car campaign.

“Cardiff has already given us such a warm welcome and there’s been a real buzz around the opening of the new branch. The £1 car is our way of celebrating with the local community and thanking customers for the incredible reception we’ve received so far.

“We can’t wait to welcome even more people through the doors over the coming weeks and show them everything that Arnold Clark has to offer.”

The new Cardiff site features around 150 used cars, alongside the latest models from OMODA and JAECOO – two extremely popular brands from Chinese manufacturer Chery Automobile, which joined the Arnold Clark Group in 2024 when they entered the UK market.

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Arnold Clark Motorstore / OMODA / JAECOO is at 279 Penarth Road, Cardiff, CF11 8YZ

About Arnold Clark

Founded in 1954, Arnold Clark took off from a single-car showroom on Glasgow’s Park Road, given flight by its founder’s simple philosophy: to offer genuine value for money and customer service of the highest level.



Fast forward to today, and the company continues to flourish; with 200 branches across the country and selling more than 200,000 cars a year. But while Arnold Clark is a name that’s synonymous with vehicle sales, there’s much more to the business than you see on the showroom floor.



The Group also offers everything that a customer might need for the onward journey, with parts and servicing departments, an accident repairs division, and insurance services.