DEC Cymru launch Middle East Humanitarian Appeal

The Disasters Emergency Committee Cymru is launching a Middle East Humanitarian Appeal to raise urgent funds for people whose lives are being devastated by conflict – with the Welsh Government donation £100,000 to the appeal.

Over the past year, conflict in the Middle East has devastated lives across the region, and millions have fled their homes in search of safety. Right now, millions of people across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region are in urgent need of food, shelter and medical care.

Crisis

In Gaza, the scale of need is overwhelming, with thousands of people already dying of hunger and disease, as well as injuries caused by the conflict. Food and clean water are desperately scarce and ninety percent of the population have been displaced, often multiple times.

In Lebanon, more than a million people have had to leave their homes in recent weeks. Shelters are overwhelmed, and hospitals are struggling to treat the thousands of people injured.

In the West Bank, vital water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure has been damaged by ongoing violence and families have been displaced from their homes.

In Israel, families of those held hostage desperately await news of their loved ones, tens of thousands of people are displaced and many more are dealing with trauma caused by the conflict. The DEC is monitoring the evolving situation and a number of DEC charities are ready to expand their response to include Israel.

Collaboration

The DEC brings together 15 leading aid charities at times of crisis overseas where there is significant unmet humanitarian need.

Despite extraordinary challenges and risks, 14 DEC member charities are responding right now in Gaza and Lebanon and 8 in the West Bank, including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children.

Appeals to raise funds to support this work will be broadcast on the BBC, S4C, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky today (17 October) following the evening news. BBC radio appeals will be broadcast throughout the day.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: “Millions of people, including many thousands of children, are dealing with almost unimaginable trauma. Many have been displaced multiple times and have no homes to return to. Now food and medical care is scarce and families face devastating choices to survive.

“DEC member charities are responding right now in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank, providing lifesaving food, water, shelter and medicine – this humanitarian support is a vital lifeline for millions of people in overwhelming need of assistance. But our member charities urgently need more funds to meet the huge levels of need. We are asking people to please donate now to save lives.”

Rachael Cummings, Humanitarian Director at Save the Children, who is just back from Gaza, said: “What we are seeing right now is a humanitarian catastrophe on an entirely new level. There is nowhere safe for children and families to go.

“The rate that people’s health is deteriorating is extraordinary. Previously healthy communities are just wasting away. We are seeing increases in children with diarrhoea, jaundice, respiratory conditions – which are all illnesses that, when combined with extreme hunger, can kill a child in days.

“Children have also had their education completely disrupted for over a year and will bear the brunt of this conflict for years to come.

“We are doing all we can to respond to children’s needs and are urging the UK public to donate to the DEC appeal, so we are able to deliver the vital aid that children and their families, who have lived through this brutal conflict, so desperately need.”

The UK Government will match the first £10 million of donations from the British public to the DEC’s Middle East Humanitarian Appeal to provide vital humanitarian assistance to people affected by conflict.

Anneliese Dodds, Minister of State for Development, said: “The suffering of civilians impacted by the conflict across the Middle East is intolerable. Humanitarian support is urgently needed for the most vulnerable people. Charities play a crucial role in providing help to those most affected, and need your support.

“That is why we are matching public donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Middle East Humanitarian Appeal to provide urgent humanitarian assistance up to £10m.

“This will be used to provide life-saving aid including medical supplies, shelter and clean water to those who need it most.”

The Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Millions of people across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region are right now in urgent need of food, shelter and medical care.

Donating to the Disaster Emergency Committee appeal is one of the best ways to ensure quick and effective assistance to the people that need it, that’s why we are supporting them with a £100,000 donation.”

Sian Stephen, DEC Cymru’s External Relations Manager said “We have witnessed catastrophic humanitarian suffering over the past year and levels of need across the region are vast.

“People in Wales have always responded generously to DEC Cymru appeals and we hope that will be the case once more – this will allow DEC Charities and their local partners to support families with things like shelter, food and basic supplies.

“£50 could provide emergency food for five families for one week. Lives have been devastated by conflict. We would be grateful for any support you can offer”

