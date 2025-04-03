DEC Cymru launch Myanmar Earthquake Appeal

The Disasters Emergency Committee Cymru (DEC Cymru) has today launched an appeal to raise urgent funds to help people impacted by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, which has killed more than 2,886 people, and injured thousands more.

Countless roads and buildings across the country have been destroyed, including schools, hospitals, water supplies and other vital infrastructure. Network and power lines are down, and people are cut off from essential services. More than a million people have

been displaced from their homes.

Local responders have been searching through the rubble for survivors since the 7.7 magnitude earthquake – the most powerful in the country for decades – struck last Friday (28 March). DEC Cymru charities and their local partners are already working in Myanmar to support search and rescue efforts, and provide emergency shelter, food, water, medical care and basic supplies.

Broadcast appeal films to raise funds to support DEC charities’ response will air on the BBC, ITV, S4C Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky later following the evening news. BBC and commercial radio appeals will also be broadcast throughout the day.

Every pound donated by the British public will be matched by the UK Government through its UK Aid Match scheme, up to the value of £5 million.

Even before the earthquake, Myanmar was already facing a severe humanitarian crisis which had left a third of the population in need of humanitarian support.

Now, the situation is catastrophic, and needs are continuing to skyrocket. Millions of people have been affected, with many left without access to safe shelter, food, clean water and medical care. In the worst impacted areas near Myanmar’s second largest city

Mandalay, families are sleeping outside in fear of further aftershocks, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise over the coming days.

The DEC brings together 15 leading aid charities at times of crisis overseas. All member charities are responding in Myanmar including British Red Cross, Save the Children and Christian Aid.

DEC Cymru External Relations Manager, Siân Stephen, said: “The devastation in Myanmar is heartbreaking. Thousands of people have suddenly lost loved ones and the full extent of the devastation is yet to be known.

“Myanmar was already in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis. Now, the situation is ever more critical, with many impacted by this earthquake unable to access shelter, clean water and medical care.

“Funds are urgently needed to help families access life-saving humanitarian aid following this catastrophe. All DEC member charities are responding right now in Myanmar and can reach more people with your help.

“We know that money is tight for many people here in Wales as the cost-of-living crisis continues, but we also know that people want to help when they see the need. If you can, please do donate to support the hundreds of thousands of people, children and families

caught up in this deadly disaster.”

Arif Noor, Country Director of CARE International in Myanmar, said: “Our emergency relief teams are witnessing complete devastation everywhere we go. People traumatised by the earthquake are sleeping on the streets, with no clean water or food to eat

and nowhere to escape from the heat. They simply don’t know where to turn or where to find safety.

“This catastrophe has brought already vulnerable communities to their knees. To meet this level of need will require a sustained and large-scale humanitarian effort. We call on the international community to step forward to support people in Myanmar. They cannot

afford to wait.”

How to donate

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0330 123 0555

Text to give/SMS: Text SUPPORT or HELPU to 70727 to donate £10. Other partners should use the specific text keywords they have been provided with by the DEC.

Donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office, or send a cheque by post to: DEC Myanmar Earthquake Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

