Decades-old byelaw changed to allow new cycling route through popular park

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A decades-old byelaw has been amended to allow cycling through parts of a popular Welsh country park, paving the way for a new walking and cycling route connecting a town with a nearby village.

It comes after a decision made by Neath Port Talbot Council in 2023 to develop the route between Neath and the village of Cimla, which would allow people to walk or cycle through the town’s war memorial gate.

A report given to councillors said the byelaw, which was originally made by Neath Borough Council in 1975, would be amended in support of the scheme that would improve safety for residents.

It added that the change would allow for cycling through the memorial gates, along the access to the bottom pond in the Gnoll Country Park and the path between the bottom pond and Cimla Crescent.

The scheme was first approved due to the current active travel provision along along the B4287 Cimla road and Afan Valley road which was said to be poor for walkers and cyclists due to high volumes and speed of traffic.

Speaking at a full council meeting in October 2026, Cllr Alun Llewellyn said the move would permit cycling along clearly designated sections through the memorial gardens and Gnoll grounds, but would not allow unrestricted cycling across the wider pleasure ground area.

He also noted an impact assessment which said the amendments would not negatively affect protected groups, with any risks managed by limiting cycling to defined areas alongside appropriate signage and monitoring.

The report said if it was not approved the proposed active travel route through the pleasure grounds could not be implemented in their current form.

It said: “Should Members not be minded to approve the proposed amendments to the 1975 Byelaws, the existing byelaws would remain in force without amendment.

“This would maintain the current prohibition on cycling within the Pleasure Grounds and preserve the existing management arrangements for those areas.

“However, the proposed active travel route through the Pleasure Grounds could not be implemented in its current form and the Council’s objectives of improving sustainable transport connectivity between Neath and Cimla would not be achieved through this route.”

The plans were approved by council bosses at a meeting of full council held in October of 2026.

They come after the Gnoll Country Park was given a £12 million makeover in 2025 which included development of a new visitor centre, children’s play area, and repair works to the Gnoll House ruin.

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