December drink and drug driving crackdown results in more than 200 arrests

More than 200 motorists were arrested across north Wales during December as part of a major crackdown on drink and drug driving.

North Wales Police confirmed that 203 arrests were made between 1 December 2025 and 1 January 2026 as part of Operation Limit, the annual national Christmas campaign aimed at reducing fatal and serious road traffic collisions.

The figures represent a 12.77% increase on the same period last year.

Of the total arrests, 74 were for drink driving and 129 for drug driving, highlighting the continuing risk posed by motorists driving under the influence.

Officers carried out targeted patrols and intelligence-led stops across the region to identify drivers putting themselves and others in danger.

Analysis of the figures shows that drink driving arrests were most common on Saturdays and Sundays, while drug driving arrests peaked on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Sergeant Emma Birrell, from North Wales Police’s Roads Crime Unit, said the results were disappointing despite repeated warnings about the dangers of driving while impaired.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to drink and drug driving all year round, but our December campaign saw us conducting extensive patrols across the region,” she said.

“This included targeting hotspot areas and conducting intelligence-led stops. However, despite our regular updates and constant warnings around the dangers and consequences of drink and drug driving, it is extremely disappointing that too many people are still prepared to put their lives and those of other road users at risk.”

She stressed that the force’s commitment to road safety does not end with the festive period. “Our work doesn’t stop just because Christmas is over. Our efforts to make sure people are safe behind the wheel in north Wales continues 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. There really is no hiding place.”

Consequences

Sergeant Birrell also warned of the severe consequences faced by those caught driving under the influence. “The consequences and penalties for drink and drug driving are severe – not only the risk of death and serious injury, but they also include driving disqualifications, fines, criminal convictions and even imprisonment,” she said.

She added that the impact often extends far beyond the driver. “They don’t just affect the driver, they can have a lasting impact on family, employment and future opportunities.

“Drink and drug driving ruins the lives of individuals and communities, and it is completely avoidable.”

Police are urging the public to play their part by intervening if they believe someone is about to drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs. “We will use all resources necessary to prioritise road safety,” Sergeant Birrell said, “but we ask the public to help us by challenging anyone you think may be about to make a dangerous decision.”