Decision day looms for controversial school closure plan

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Critics of a proposed school closure have raised concerns about transition arrangements and the impact on pupil and staff wellbeing.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has proposed shutting Rhydri Primary School, where it claims falling pupil numbers has led to an unsustainable financial situation.

Its headteacher and school governors face a “significant challenge… to agree a balanced budget to maintain the school and an appropriate staffing level”, the council explained in a new report.

The move has proved controversial among many in Rudry, however, who argue the council should explore more options to keep the school running.

Public consultation

During an initial round of public consultation last year, the vast majority of respondents (46 out of 52) said they did not support a closure.

Objections gathered during a second consultation period included several focusing on pupil and staff wellbeing.

The council noted concerns about the level of support offered to date – and “acknowledged any proposal linked to a school closure can raise levels of uncertainty”.

It said it would expand its “Team around the School” support scheme if the closure is confirmed, but stressed it was “important not to pre-empt any decision”.

Critics of the council’s proposals also questioned the rationale behind the falling pupil numbers argument.

Campaign

Parents previously launched a campaign designed to attract more families to Rhydri Primary, in the belief it could save the school.

The council said it “recognised the proactive marketing campaign”, but “whilst an increase in pupil numbers was noted, unfortunately, the numbers were not sufficient enough to bring the school out of deficit”.

Previously, a governor alleged the campaign was “destined to fail” because the council had not made it clear the proposed closure would be based on falling birth rates – although council officers challenged that claim.

The council also said other “reasonable alternatives to closure”, such as cutting the number of classes or federating Rhydri Primary with Bedwas Junior School, had been implemented but were ultimately “deemed not viable or sustainable”.

Recent objections to the closure also centred on transition arrangements to St James Primary, on the edge of Caerphilly, where the council said all pupils can be relocated.

The council said it is “satisfied” St James Primary had made “accelerated progress” since Estyn inspectors found the school required further monitoring.

It also noted 79% of Rhydri Primary’s pupils live outside its catchment area and “as a result would have their original catchment school available”.

Caerphilly Council’s cabinet members are expected to make a final decision at a meeting in mid-April.

If the closure is approved, Rhydri Primary will shut down in July.

