Decision day looms for homes plan at ‘disused’ industrial site

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Proposals for 28 new homes on a former industrial site could finally be decided in the coming days.

Members of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee will meet, on Wednesday August 13, to discuss designs first submitted in May 2023.

Applicant Rainbow Developments has proposed transforming the site of a former unit on the south-west side of Crosskeys’ Newtown Industrial Estate.

A council report shows the plans comprise 25 three-bedroom homes, one two-bedroom bungalow and two one-bedroom apartments.

Consultation

During an earlier round of consultation, the proposals drew three representations, including praise for a “very welcome” redevelopment which “seeks to improve and visually enhance the environment [or] landscape” at a “disused” site.

Another submission, however, said new homes “could result in a significant impact on the ability of an existing business on nearby land to operate”.

Other comments focused on ensuring the nearby river and its wildlife would be “respected and preserved at all times”.

In their planning report, council officers said the industrial estate is classed as a “secondary employment site” and would therefore be expected to host commercial and industrial uses.

But there is a “need to continue to address the county borough’s ongoing housing shortfall through proactive measures”, they added.

Committee members will have the final say at the upcoming meeting.

Open space

Proposed conditions for development include the provision of three homes for social rent, and a “well designed” open space or children’s play area.

Officers have suggested that planning permission is granted for the redevelopment, if the developer agrees within three months to provide the three units of affordable housing recommended.

Failure to reach a deal on those affordable units could mean planning permission is refused.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0229/FULL.

