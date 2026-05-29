Decision day looms for legal challenge to library closures

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Campaigners opposing plans to close 10 libraries will have their legal challenge heard next week.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has proposed shutting down ten of its smaller libraries in a cost-cutting plan it says will help deliver a better service.

It plans to streamline the service at a smaller number of ‘hubs’ in the borough’s larger towns, where users can also access other public and third-sector services.

But members of the affected communities argue their local libraries are “vital” and a “lifeline” for smaller villages, and any closures would disproportionately affect their younger, older or less prosperous residents.

Cabinet members agreed last May to shut down the council’s libraries in Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Abertridwr, Bedwas, Deri, Llanbradach, Machen, Nelson, Oakdale and Pengam at the end of August 2025, despite impassioned opposition.

But the closures were paused at the eleventh hour following a legal challenge, which will make its way to Cardiff’s High Court for a judicial review next week.

The council has made no secret of its financial pressures and said it can save around £500,000 annually by making the closures and developing the hubs.

Cabinet members have pointed to success in Rhymney as evidence the hub model works – the town’s library was refurbished extensively and recorded an increase in visitor numbers when it reopened to include a wider range of services.

But those arguments have done little to persuade users of the at-risk libraries, who said shutting them would effectively further cut off their smaller communities.

Mariam Kamish, the secretary of Caerphilly Trades Union Council who has supported the campaign against the closures, warned cabinet members last year not to “take away” opportunities from young people and “their right to a future”.

The county borough council’s plans have also had political consequences – during last autumn’s campaign period for the Caerphilly constituency’s Senedd by-election, the library closures were criticised frequently, despite not being a Welsh Parliament matter.

An intriguing situation followed, where Welsh Labour’s campaign pledged to “save our libraries” despite the party also controlling the very council that had proposed the closures.

As things stand, the ten at-risk libraries remain open because of the pending legal proceedings, and the public hearing on June 4 is likely to be a major milestone in the campaign.

But – like with the years of wrangling over the council’s proposals to shut Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre – judicial reviews focus on procedural matters behind decisions, rather than any questions over whether it is ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ to shut the libraries.

It means that even if campaigners are successful this time, the council could simply make another bid to shut down the libraries in future.