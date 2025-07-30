Decision due on whether Palestine Action legal challenge can go ahead

The co-founder of Palestine Action will find out whether she can bring a legal challenge over the decision to ban the group as a terror organisation.

Huda Ammori has made a bid to challenge Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws, announced after the group claimed responsibility for action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

The ban means that membership of, or support for, the direct action group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Earlier this month, lawyers for Ms Ammori asked a judge to allow her to bring a High Court challenge over the ban, describing it as an “unlawful interference” with freedom of expression.

Mr Justice Chamberlain will give his decision on whether the legal action can proceed on Wednesday.

“Repugnant”

Raza Husain KC, for Ms Ammori, told the court at the hearing on July 21 that the ban had made the UK “an international outlier” and was “repugnant”.

Mr Husain added: “The decision to proscribe Palestine Action had the hallmarks of an authoritarian and blatant abuse of power.”

The Home Office is defending the legal action.

Sir James Eadie KC, for the department, said in written submissions that by causing serious damage to property, Palestine Action was “squarely” within part of the terrorism laws used in proscription.

He said: “There is no credible basis on which it can be asserted that the purpose of this activity is not designed to influence the Government, or to intimidate the public or a section of the public, and for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, racial or ideological cause.”

“Disgraceful”

Ms Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action on June 23, saying that the vandalism of the two planes, which police said caused an estimated £7 million of damage, was “disgraceful”.

The bid for a full High Court challenge comes after Ms Ammori failed in a previous bid to temporarily block the ban coming into effect, and the Court of Appeal dismissed a challenge over that decision less than two hours before the proscription came into force on July 5.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

