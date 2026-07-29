Decision expected on controversial mid-Wales homeless accommodation

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors should decide plans to provide prefab accommodation for homeless people, a town council has said.

Last month, Powys County Council (PCC) applied for planning permission to build seven single storey self-contained modular dwelling units at a site in Llandrindod Wells which is near PCC’s headquarters and a primary school.

The brownfield site is near the entrance to County Hall off Spa Road and just yards away from Ysgol Cefnllys primary school.

The site had council buildings on it in the past, but these were demolished in 2020, and the site has not been used since then.

Each modular unit will be manufactured oﬀ-site and delivered there mostly built and needing: “minimal foundations and service infrastructure.”

Llandrindod Wells Town Council discussed the application at a meeting earlier this month and have asked the newly elected county councillor for this part of Llandrindod Wells – Lauren D’Silva (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod South) to “call in” the application to be brought inn front of county councillors at a meeting of the Planning committee.

Llandrindod council said: “Members were disappointed at the level of detailed information provided in support of the application.

“We would ask that in view of comments received from the local school and residents, that this application is called into committee.”

The council added that one of the town councillors “had experienced difficulties” in accessing the council’s new planning portal which had prevented them from voting on the application.

Welsh Government environment body, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have also raised issues about the proposal.

NRW said: “We have concerns with the application as submitted.

“To overcome these concerns, further consideration is required regarding foul drainage.

“This is because the site is inside the catchment area of the River Wye Special Area of Conservation (SAC).”

They tell Powys council to follow the advice that they give planning authorities on application that affect nutrient sensitive river Special Areas of Conservation, under the Habitats Regulations.

NRW said: “Planning authorities must consider the impact of proposed developments on water quality within SAC river catchments.”

The proposal is a major project for the council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour administration.

PCC said: “The council is currently supporting 31 households in emergency housing under its homelessness duties.

“The new homes will help reduce reliance on costly emergency placements and provide greater privacy, independence and stability for individuals and families.

“By increasing the availability of suitable temporary accommodation, the council would be better able to support households locally, ease pressure on emergency housing and create a more sustainable homelessness system.”

The application has been championed by deputy council leader, Cllr Matthew Dorrance (Labour – Brecon West).

Cllr Dorrance said: “Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home.

“By providing modern, self-contained homes, we can offer people stability, dignity and support at a difficult time, while reducing reliance on expensive emergency accommodation.”

A decision on the application is expected by August 14.

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