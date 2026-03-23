Decision looms on 43-home affordable housing development

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Bannau Brycheiniog planners will recommend that members of the National Park Authority’s (NPA) Planning committee to give the go ahead to a proposal to build 43 affordable homes in Talgarth.

In October last year, Jamie Watkins of the Pobl Group housing association lodged the application with the National Park Authority (NPA) to develop a field off Hay road in Talgarth between Ysgol y Mynydd Ddu primary school and the Haygarth medical centre.

The proposal is to build a mix of 12 one-bedroom flats, seven two-bedroom bungalows, five two-bedroom bungalows, 11 three-bedroom houses and eight four-bedroom houses at the 1.7-hectare site.

The scheme will be discussed by members of Bannau Brycheiniog’s Planning committee on Tuesday, March 24.

Planning officer Lisa Hughes said: “The proposal comprises entirely of affordable housing units and contributes to the affordable housing target of the national park.

“The affordable housing will be provided by a registered social landlord, which ensures the dwellings will be occupied and retained as affordable housing.”

She adds that this will be “secured” by a condition placed on the planning permission.

Ms Hughes said that her recommendation is to: “delegate powers to the NPA’s director of planning and place Gareth Jones to grant planning permission subject to planning conditions.”

Dylan Green of Asbri Planning Ltd has explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Green said: “The scheme aims to provide a variety of affordable housing options arranged in a high-quality, accessible, and safe environment.

“The development is designed to complement the surrounding landscape while meeting local housing needs.

“Additionally, the proposed development offers 43 affordable units in response to an identified housing need within the area.”

According to Mr Green the local housing market assessment for Talgarth from February 2025 shows that 187 applicants have the town down as a first preference to live in while a further 87 applicants have it down as their second or “subsequent” preferential choice.

Pobl Group are a social housing not for profit organisation who manage an existing portfolio of over 16,000 properties across South Wales.