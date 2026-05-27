Decision made on future healthcare site despite backlash over hospital plans

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for the future of healthcare in one Welsh valley have taken a major step forward, despite continuing concern over the fate of a historic community hospital.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has announced that their preferred option for the future of healthcare in Bridgend’s Llynfi Valley would be to develop a new healthcare centre at a site on Ewenny Road.

The discussions came at a public board meeting on May 21, where the board approved Ewenny Road as the preferred site for the development of health and well-being services in the area.

It comes after a scheme that was put forward by the health board in 2023 to develop and expand services at the Maesteg Community Hospital with Welsh Government funding of around £25m.

However, in May 2025 it was revealed that this figure would no longer be enough to cover the costs of redeveloping the existing site which was estimated to be worth over £40m.

The Maesteg Community Hospital was first opened in 1914 to care for injured soldiers as they returned from World War One.

It was built thanks to the local miners of the Llynfi Valley who donated a penny a week for its construction and carries a significant cultural importance to people in the area.

News of its potential closure had led to backlash from local residents with one group setting up a petition calling on the health board to scrap its plans to move Maesteg Community Hospital and reinstate its community beds which were relocated in 2020.

The health board previously said the available budget for the work did not cover the redevelopment costs of the existing site, which required “many millions” of pounds more than anticipated.

The latest report added that the building offered limited services and was not suitable for other services due to the poor condition and configuration of the building.

Councillor Ross Penhale-Thomas of Maesteg said the decision would be difficult for many local people to process, adding that he was “bitterly disappointed” the current building was not chosen as the preferred site.

A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: “At its Public Board meeting on 21 May 2026, the Health Board approved Ewenny Road as the preferred site for development for the future delivery of health and wellbeing services in the Llynfi Valley.”

“The decision supports a significant opportunity for investment to deliver more services for more people locally, with better access to a wider range of services closer to home for people of all ages.

“Plans for a new community-based site are designed to provide more integrated and accessible care, with better joined-up support across different organisations.

“This investment aims to improve outcomes for local people and help address the long-term health inequalities across the community.

“The long-term future of Maesteg Community Hospital site will continue to be considered, to ensure that the site continues to serve the community in a meaningful way.”

“We remain committed to sharing information and engaging with the community, providing opportunities for people to be involved in this exciting investment in their town and local health services.”