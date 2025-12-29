Decision on £300m ski slope plans expected next week

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Plans for the UK’s largest and longest indoor snow centre could be officially approved early next month.

Proposals for the new indoor ski slope and leisure resort in Merthyr Tydfil are going back before councillors in January after the Welsh Government decided not to call them in.

The application for the £300 million Rhydycar West development on land to the south west of the A470/A4102 roundabout includes an indoor ski slope, water park, indoor activity centre, outdoor activity centre, up to 418 bedrooms of hotel accommodation, up to 30 units of woodland lodge accommodation and up to 830 car parking spaces.

It would be the official training headquarters for the GB and Welsh national, Olympic and Paralympic snow sports teams.

And it is now set to come back before Merthyr Tydfil Council’s planning committee meeting for approval on Wednesday, January 7.

Welsh Government had previously directed the council not to grant planning permission for the application in order to allow for further consideration as to whether or not the application should be referred to the Welsh ministers for their determination.

In March 2025, the planning committee voted not to support officer recommendations to refuse the application.

And in November 2025, the council received confirmation from Welsh Government that the application would not be called in by Welsh ministers.

The cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning concluded that while issues of conflict with national policy exist, in this case they are of a scale and complexity which she is content for the local planning authority to consider.

Since the original report was presented to committee in March 2025, one email of support has been received endorsing the skiing opportunities it would give to the next generation.

One email raising objection has also been received in that time which covers a range of topic areas that includes a series of notes cataloguing the variety of species in the area that identifies Gelligaer and Merthyr Common as the most biodiverse area of the UK.

The report for committee on January 7 says that Welsh Government have acknowledged that issues of conflict with national planning policy exist and the original recommendation to committee is maintained.

Conditions

But it adds that given that members have resolved to not accept the officer recommendation, it is now before members to approve the application subject to conditions and heads of terms for a section 106 agreement.

The application also includes associated earthworks, access, drainage, servicing and utilities connections and infrastructure.