Decision on controversial windfarm delayed again by Welsh Government planners

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A further delay in deciding plans for a controversial windfarm has been revealed by Welsh Government planners.

In March, it was announced that processing of Bute Energy’s Nant Mithil Energy Park proposal at Radnor Forest, which includes 30 wind turbines up to 220 metres in height, had been put on hold until April 7.

The planning application is being dealt with by Welsh Government planning inspectors as it is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS).

This means that Powys County Council is merely a statutory consultee and not a decision maker.

In their latest update, PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales), the national planning authority for Wales, has said that the pause has been extended to the end of June.

PEDW casework manager Hannah Roberts said: “In line with the published guidance on the DNS process, PEDW considers it appropriate to extend the period of suspension of the determination of the application to allow more time for the submission of additional information.

“I hereby extend the suspension of the determination period for this application by a period of 12 additional weeks.

“The determination period will resume on June 29.”

Ms Roberts explained that the application had been paused at the beginning of March to allow Bute Energy to respond to requests for extra information from planning inspectors.

In a letter sent to PEDW on March 31, Bute’s development vehicle for the project, Nant Mithil Energy Park Limited, had asked for “additional time” to provide the “further information” report to PEDW.

Ms Roberts has given them a deadline of May 15 to provide this extra information.

Turley, on behalf of Nant Mithil Energy Park Limited, said: “Additional work is required for the remaining responses to the inspectors’ questions to ensure our response is robust and provides the inspectors with satisfactory detail.

“Positive progress has been made regarding the drafting of supplemental information, however, meaningful engagement with specialist consultees is necessary to inform the detail of the applicant’s response information, and is targeting submission by May 1.”

Welsh Government environment watchdog Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Powys County Council, and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) have all expressed “significant concerns” about the impact the development would have on the area.

The application has seen overwhelming opposition, with hundreds of objections lodged with PEDW against it.