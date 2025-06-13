Decision on county’s first mosque put on hold

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A decision to allow a former library that was targeted with anti-Muslim vandalism to be used as a Welsh county’s first mosque has been put on hold.

The disused grade II listed Carnegie Library, in Abergavenny, was set to be brought back into use by the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association as a community centre and the county’s first mosque.

Though Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet had agreed it would offer the association a 30-year lease on the building that was last used as a pupil referral unit that decision will now have to go back to the cabinet which has 10 working days to meet and reconsider.

A council committee meeting, called after three opposition councillors objected, could have accepted the decision but in a tied vote agreed to refer it back to the cabinet on the casting vote of scrutiny chair Jane Lucas.

Some 48 hours before Wednesday’s pre-arranged meeting the building, on the edge of the town centre, was vandalised with the words ‘No Masjid” sprayed on one of its walls and crosses beside the doors along with the word ‘no’. Masjid is Arabic for place of worship or mosque.