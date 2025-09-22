Decision on future of Minor Injury Unit due this week

Hywel Dda University Health Board will decide on the future of the Minor Injury Unit (MIU) at Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli, later this week, following the conclusion of a public consultation.

The unit has been operating on reduced hours, from 8am to 8pm, since November 2024.

The change was made after a Health Inspectorate Wales report highlighted difficulties staffing overnight medical rotas and raised safety concerns about patients attending with conditions unsuitable for treatment at a MIU.

A consultation on the long-term future of the service ran from 28 April to 22 July 2025.

It set out four potential options, ranging from variations in opening hours to an urgent-care style model.

Feedback

More than 700 questionnaire responses were submitted, alongside feedback gathered at public drop-in events, online meetings, and discussions with staff, patients, and community groups.

The process also generated six additional options put forward by consultees, which will now be considered alongside the original proposals.

Mark Henwood, Executive Medical Director at Hywel Dda, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views. This has been a thorough and inclusive process, and we’ve heard a wide range of perspectives. This will now be put forward to the Board to inform its decision making.”

The consultation was supported by representatives from the Save Our Services Prince Philip Action Network (SOSPPAN), Llais, Wales Ambulance Service Trust, Swansea Bay University Health Board and other partners.

Sustainable solution

SOSPPAN Chair Deryk Cundy said the MIU remained important to the community but acknowledged the challenges that had led to the current reduced service. He said campaigners hoped the consultation would help shape a sustainable solution.

At its meeting on Thursday 25 September, the Health Board will review the full consultation report, along with other evidence and advice, before reaching a decision.

The Board is made up of independent members and senior leaders who meet regularly in public to oversee local NHS services. Their role is to ensure services are safe, effective and in the best interests of the community.

For now, the MIU continues to operate daily between 8am and 8pm. Patients needing help outside these hours are advised to use the NHS Wales online symptom checker, call NHS 111 Wales (option 2 for mental health), or dial 999 in an emergency.