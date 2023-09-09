Decision on location of new urgent care hospital moves closer

The decision of where to locate a new urgent and planned care hospital in mid and west Wales is closer to being made, following a public consultation.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has received the final independent report from Opinion Research Services (ORS) following its 12-week public consultation on the potential sites for the new hospital in the south of the Hywel Dda region.

Held between 23 February and 19 May 2023, the consultation invited the public, health board staff, partner organisations, and the wider community to share their views.

Respondents considered three potential site options for the new hospital – two located near Whitland and one near St Clears.

As part of the process, a number of health board stakeholder groups were asked to consider the ORS report to see if there were any issues the health board should be considering.

The ORS final report, together with the output of the stakeholders and the technical and commercial reports, will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of the Board on 14 September.

Two sites

During the meeting, Board members will be asked to consider the key findings from the report and will also be asked to consider reducing the short list of sites from three to two.

Lee Davies, Executive Director of Strategy and Planning for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Following our 2018 consultation with communities and staff our vision was developed to bring as much care as possible closer to people’s homes.”

“With plans for a series of integrated health and care centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire, this new hospital will be a pivotal piece in enhancing specialist care services in Hywel Dda and will provide a sustainable hospital model fit for future generations. “

“This approach is intended to address some long-standing challenges including ageing hospital buildings, maintaining clinical rotas across multiple sites, and challenges with staff recruitment and retention.”

The extraordinary meeting of the board will be available for public viewing, details of how to do so can be found on the health board’s website

Further information on the consultation is available on the health board’s website.

