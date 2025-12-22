Decision on major housing development deferred over unresolved concerns

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A decision on proposals to build a massive housing estate has been postponed until a number of issues have been addressed.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, December 18 councillors received a proposal by Persimmon homes to develop land west of the former Penrhos School on Brecon Road, Ystradgynlais.

Senior planning officer Catherine James told councillors that the development is for 152 units rather than the 153 mentioned in the report.

In August, fresh proposals to develop land west of the former Penrhos School on Brecon Road in the town emerged for an application that Persimmon Homes West Wales had originally lodged with the council in January 2023. That had been for 134 homes.

A new consultation to took place on the new larger proposal which is for a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom dwellings. 18 of the units will be one-bedroom flats.

Ms James said that this scheme followed an earlier application by Persimmon Homes for 42 homes – referred to as Phase One – which received planning approval in August 2022.

Ms James recommended that councillors approve the scheme.

During the new consultation, 43 objections had been lodged with the council and an online petition had also been signed by 650 people aganst it.

Cllr Huw Williams (Labour – Ystradgynlais and Abercraf) spoke against the scheme. Cllr Williams said: “The higher figure satisfies the need to maximise land use but sacrifices any opportunity for any meaningful recreational or play area in the site.”

While the site had been allocated in the Local Development Plan (LDP) as one for housing, Cllr Williams said that had not included a “detailed site examination” which would have revealed “serious issues” and reasons to refuse it.

Cllr Williams said: “Residents want to highlight doubts about the geological safety of the site, the impact on the foul water drainage system and the possibility of overwhelming the Welsh Water treatment works, highway and traffic issues.”

He added that there were still risks from “unrecorded coal mining” works at the site that could cause instability there.

Cllr Williams continued: “Residents are concerned that the demand for local services will be overwhelmed – this is the third large housing development in three years resulting in over 400 houses being built.”

He added that GP services in the town were “struggling,” dentist were not taking on any more clients and schools were at capacity.

On top of this there is no affordable housing as part of the scheme.

Cllr Williams said: “This is a massive project with little community benefit.” Demand

Luke Grattarola of Persimmon Homes said: “Phase One has demonstrated a strong local demand and is complete and fully occupied with 75 per cent purchased by people from Ystradgynlais and the wider SA9 (Swansea) area. “Phase Two seeks to build on that success.”

He added that a “significant amount” of technical work has taken place to support the application.

This included “probe drilling” to explore the land for coal mining and contaminated land.

Mr Grattarola said that the Coal Authority were not objecting to the proposal due to this work.

Cllr Edwin Roderick (Powys Independents – Maescar and Llywel) said: “It’s possible there is a (mine) shaft there that has not been found.

“This has to be found. It would be too late when we get a sinkhole, people’s lives and homes would be affected.” Capacity

Gareth E Jones (Powys Independents – Llanelwedd) said: “I’m concerned that the schools are at capacity.

“Were either Powys or Neath Port Talbot Education authorities asked if they wished to add a s106 agreement?”

Development Team Manager Gemma James said: “We did consult with Powys Education department and Powys Teaching Health Board, and no comments were received requiring additional financial support.”

Cllr Jones pointed out that Welsh medium secondary school education for children in this part of Powys is delivered in Ystalyfera over the county border in Neath Port Talbot.

“They should have been a consultee on this, and we should go back to them,” said Cllr Jones.

Cllr Elwyn Vaughan (Plaid Cymru – Glantwymyn) put forward a motion to defer the application “until a full and coherent picture” of the proposal emerges.

A vote on deferring the application took place which saw 12 councillors vote to do this and three councillors vote against it.