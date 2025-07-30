Decision on plans for battery energy storage system deferred

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A decision on plans for a battery energy storage system on farm land has been deferred.

The application for the construction and operation of a battery energy storage

system at Lowlands Farm, Tavern-y-coed, Tonteg, was deferred by in Rhondda Cynon Taf’s planning committee on Thursday, July 24.

The original officer recommendation had been to refuse the application because “it fails to demonstrate that the proposed development would not have an adverse impact on the amenity of nearby residents, in that the noise associated with the operation of the proposed development, including its predicted tonal characteristic, would have a negative impact on existing residents, particularly throughout the night in circumstances where bedroom windows are left open”.

But planning officers requested at the meeting that the committee defer the application because the applicant Root Power (South) Ltd is requesting to add a condition to protect the amenities of residential properties and discussions are ongoing.

The plan is for the battery energy storage system to be constructed approximately 100m to the north-west of the existing farmhouse associated with Lowlands Farm, with access being via the existing farm track, off Llantwit Road (B4595) to the north-east.

The development would have a storage capacity of approximately 50MW (megawatts) and include six modular battery clusters, six sets of transformers and inverters, a switch room, a site supply transformer, A site welfare unit and switch room and a substation including a transformer.

The battery energy storage system and associated equipment would be located within a fenced compound, being enclosed by a 2.4m-high metal mesh fence. CCTV cameras would be installed at each of the four corners of the compound.

The development includes two points of vehicle access, one at the eastern corner of the compound and one at the northern corner, both of which would exit on to the farm road served off Llantwit Road (B4595).

A further pedestrian access gate would be provided in the north-west facing boundary.

It is proposed the battery energy storage system will connect to the electricity network at the Upper Boat National Grid substation, which is about 1.2km to the south-east of the site but the connection is not included in this application.

Details submitted with the application indicate the operational lifespan of the battery energy storage system is 40 years from commissioning, after which all equipment would be removed from the site and the original condition restored.

The planning report said traffic generated by the development will be limited to occasional maintenance and monitoring work once it is operational and there will be no on-site staff required to operate the battery energy storage system.

There were eight public letters of objection from six people to the application which raised concerns over highway safety, amenity, the impact on the rural character and landscape, biodiversity, drainage, and safety and environmental concerns.

