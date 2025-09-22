‘Deep concerns’ over plans to limit scrutiny of tourism shake-up

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Rushing through a law to regulate tourism accommodation in Wales risks curtailing vital scrutiny and denying the £1bn industry a voice, a Senedd committee warned.

Andrew RT Davies, who chairs the economy committee, expressed concerns about the “exceptionally shortened” timetable for a forthcoming bill on licensing visitor accommodation.

The current timetable would see the proposed law introduced in late October and complete its passage through the Senedd by mid March, with only a three-week public consultation.

In a letter to Elin Jones, the Senedd’s speaker of Llywydd, Mr Davies suggested the bill should be pulled until after May’s election rather than rushed through.

He said: “I believe the proposed timelines are too short to allow the quality of scrutiny I would expect to be provided by any Senedd committee. High-quality scrutiny is a vital part of lawmaking and results in better legislation.”

‘Politics prevails’

Mr Davies warned three weeks will not provide people enough time to digest the bill and submit full, high-quality responses. He said some tourism businesses may not even become aware of the committee’s consultation until after it has closed.

The committee chair emphasised that tourism is the cornerstone of the Welsh economy, providing a £1bn economic boost and around 12% of all Welsh jobs.

The ex-leader of the Tory opposition wrote: “Substantial changes to visitor accommodation, such as those we anticipate to be included in this bill, will have a big impact on Welsh jobs and our economy so therefore warrant serious consideration.”

Mr Davies added: “This licensing scheme is the result of a manifesto pledge and a commitment in the programme for government. It is not emergency legislation responding to a sudden incident or emerging risk.

“I remain disappointed the Welsh Government did not plan its five-year legislative programme well enough to provide the committee with adequate time to carry out our role and provide proper scrutiny of proposed legislation.”

‘Politics will prevail’

The forthcoming licensing bill will follow plans for a tourism tax and a register of accommodation providers, which received royal assent last week.

Mr Davies raised similar concerns about the proposed compressed timetable for a bill to ban greyhound racing, which also falls under the economy committee’s remit.

The Senedd’s cross-party business committee decides the timetable for legislation and under current plans the economy committee would scrutinise both bills simultaneously.

Mr Davies said he was deeply concerned by the proposed timetable but his committee would “cut its cloth accordingly” and carry out the best scrutiny possible in the time allowed.

But he warned: “This will not be of the quality I would normally expect and the committee may not be able to afford the same level of detailed and appropriate consideration to all elements of the bill.”

He concluded: “I fully understand that the business committee is a political body and, as such, I expect politics will prevail over the need to make good legislation.”