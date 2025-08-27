Deep seated peat fire continues to burn mountain after a month

Stephen Price

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has warned residents across three Welsh counties to close their windows as they tackle a deep seated peat fire which has been burning for over a month.

The fire at Clydach Dingle, on the edge of Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, which began burning around 23 July according to local eyewitnesses had been sending plumes of smoke as far east as Gilwern and Crickhowell, with many locals reporting its severity and potential impact on local buildings, wildlife and driving conditions on the nearby A465.

Brynmawr residents began sharing their concerns with Fire Services since its discovery in late July, and relayed their worries on a local community Facebook page, discussing its spread across areas of peatland which are notoriously difficult to tackle.

As time passed, smoke could be seen as far away in Abergavenny, with residents of nearby villages remarking on the smell of burning, as smouldering could be seen spreading towards local landmark, The Lonely Shepherd.

One resident shared: “I reported it when it was a small patch on 1st Aug. Shame they didn’t stop it then.”

Writing on a post shared on Monday, 11 August, another resident said: “It’s the peat burning. Unless we have rain, it will be impossible to completely put out.”

Since then, however, the flames have edged closer to Llangynidr Moors.

“What actions are in place?”

On 26 August, South Wales Fire and Rescue wrote: “We are still dealing with the wildfire at Clydach Dingle, Brynmawr.

“Residents in the Abergavenny, Clydach, Gilwern, Govilon and Crickhowell areas are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to significant build up of smoke.”

The day prior, they shared: “Fire crews have taken action to prevent the fire from spreading; however, due to the nature of the incident, it is expected to smoulder across an area of 50 hectares. SWFRS crews will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“We would like to thank the community for their co-operation.”

Writing back on 11 August, Dave Randall, asked: “I know you said it would take days to put out but this fire has been going on for weeks now and spreading.

“I know it’s difficult to deal with due to the size and I respect the fire service as it’s impossible to deal with. But have they said what actions are in place?”

Speaking to Nation Cymru, Luke Smith who lives in Brynmawr said: “I and many others called the Fire Services back in late July as we were worried about the potential for it to not only spread to local houses or the school, but about the impact it must be having on local wildlife – particularly nesting birds, small mammals and lizards.

Other residents praised the Fire Service, who they said had a difficult job with the peat burning unable to be tackled due to the lack of rain received throughout the summer.

While most praise the workers, however, concerns continue to be raised about the communication.

Writing on Crickhowell Notice Board, Carol Hall wrote: “It was terrible this morning I woke up coughing had to get up and shut the windows.”

Gezza Rhys Whitney shared: “Take my hat off to all firefighters that are working around the clock to control the peat fire on the morse, nothing can be done but keeping it controlled, well done.”

One commenter added: “They’re amazing, they drop everything to get to the station, sometimes several times a day, they have jobs and businesses, and are volunteers.”

