Defence ministers to outline contribution to Strait of Hormuz mission

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Defence ministers from more than 40 nations will meet on Tuesday to discuss the plans led by the UK and France to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

John Healey and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin will co-chair the meeting, where the coalition partners are expected to outline the military contributions they can make to the defensive mission to reopen the strait once hostilities cease in the US-Iran war.

The UK has already announced the deployment of HMS Dragon to the region so the destroyer can play a role in the multinational mission should the conditions allow.

Iran has effectively closed the strait to most traffic, inflicting severe economic damage around the world as the sea lane carries around 20% of global oil shipments as well as significant amounts of gas and products including fertiliser.

The US responded by blockading Iranian ports to prevent vessels linked to Tehran being able to use the route.

Defence Secretary Mr Healey said: “The UK is leading this multinational, defensive mission because trade, energy, and economic security for working people here at home depend on it.

“We are turning diplomatic agreement into practical military plans to restore confidence for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“When I co-chair this meeting of nations from around the world, our job will be to make sure we are not just talking, we are ready to act.

“That is why I have directed HMS Dragon to the Middle East, so Britain is in position to support this mission the moment it is needed.

“This Government will not stand by when instability drives up costs for British families and businesses.

“We will give people hope for the future by securing Britain and our national interests.”

The UK hopes the presence of Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon will strengthen confidence in the commercial shipping industry by supporting mine clearance efforts and protecting vessels using the strait once a sustainable peace deal is in place.

Support ship RFA Lyme Bay is also being converted to act as a mothership to mine-hunting drones which could help clear shipping lanes.

The US-Israeli campaign against Iran began at the end of February and a fragile ceasefire has been in place for a month, although there have been strikes against targets by both sides during that truce.